EXCLUSIVE 'New Girl' Actor Max Greenfield Admits 'Running Point' Costar Kate Hudson Is 'the Greatest' Ahead of 'Exciting' Season 2 Source: Netflix Max Greenfield and Kate Hudson star in the hit Netflix comedy series 'Running Point.' Rebecca Friedman Aug. 16 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Fan-favorite sitcom star Max Greenfield is thrilled Running Point was renewed for a second season — and can't wait to get back on set with his costar Kate Hudson. The New Girl alum exclusively opens up to OK! about filming the Mindy Kaling-created Netflix comedy series while reflecting on his recent partnership with Subaru Loves Learning in collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org to help provide essential supplies to underserved schools nationwide. "It's been the best," he says of filming the show thus far.

Max Greenfield Praises 'Running Point' Costar Kate Hudson

Source: Netflix 'Running Point' was recently renewed for a second season.

"Kate is the greatest," Greenfield adds of Hudson — who stars as Isla Gordon in Running Point. The Neighborhood actor plays Hudson's on-screen fiancé Lev Levy in the show, which sees Hudson's character learn how to become a businesswoman after she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's professional basketball team. Aside from praising the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar, Greenfield also credits the show's producers Ike Barinholtz and David Stassin for allowing production to "run really well." "There aren't a lot of shows that are just fun and feel-good. That's the vibe on set and that's what it's like working on that show. It's really exciting that it's coming back," he adds.

Max Greenfield Partners With Subaru Loves Learning

Source: MEGA Max Greenfield partnered with Subaru Loves Learning to give back to schools in need.

Aside from his impressive acting career, Greenfield is a talented children's book author — which is why his partnership with Subaru Loves Learning was the perfect fit. The dad-of-two — who shares his daughter, Lilly, 15, and son, Ozzie, 9, with wife Tess Sanchez — admittedly didn't think of Subaru as more than a "cool car" company before they reached out to ask if Greenfield wanted to participate in their work with AdoptAClassroom.org. "That was all new to me and I didn't really know that was a part of what they were doing," he explains.

'New Girl' Actor Admits Teaching His Kids During the Pandemic Was 'a Disaster'

Source: Max Greenfield x Subaru Max Greenfield is the author of several children's books.

Greenfield recalls how Subaru's philanthropic work in education "really struck a chord" with him after he learned what it was like to be a teacher when trying to instruct his kids at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a disaster," he quips of at-home instruction, sharing how his experience resulted in his creation of a "couple children's books about reluctant readers [and] learners." "That was my experience as a student and it was my experience teaching a student who was one of those children," he states.

Source: MEGA Max Greenfield has 'visited schools across the country' as part of his efforts to give back to education.

Greenfield continues: "In the beginning it was really fun because it was like, 'Oh, Schmidt wrote a children's book.' But over the years I've got to see that those books have really become tools in classrooms for a generation of teachers who probably have seen New Girl." The I Don't Want to Read This Book author points out how "part of the process" of publishing and selling his children's books has been "visiting schools across the country."

