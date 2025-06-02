Unraveling the Mystery of Netflix's 'Sirens': A Deep Dive Into the Captivating Cast and Plot
Netflix's latest dark comedy, Sirens, has mesmerized viewers with its sun-soaked atmosphere and cultish undertones.
Set against the backdrop of a New England island during Labor Day weekend, the series debuted on May 22, quickly snagging a spot in the streaming platform's Top 10 shows in the U.S.
Here's everything you need to know, from the cast to the episode guide and the intriguing plot twists.
Meet the Cast of 'Sirens'
Sirens features Meghann Fahy portraying Devon DeWitt, Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt and Julianne Moore in the role of Michaela "Kiki" Kell. The talented ensemble also includes Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt, Felix Solis as Jose and Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell.
Recurring characters grace the screen too, including Britne Oldford as Missy, Josh Segarra as Raymond, Trevor Salter as Morgan, Lauren Weedman as Patrice, Emily Borromeo as Astrid, Jenn Lyon as Cloe and Erin Neufer as Lisa.
How Many Episodes Are in 'Sirens'?
Sirens is a limited series, consisting of five episodes in its inaugural season. Each episode runs between 50 to 60 minutes long, with the gripping finale clocking in at one hour and three minutes.
What's the Plot of 'Sirens'?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The series follows Buffalo native Devon as she journeys to the idyllic New England island of Port Haven. Devon seeks her sister, Simone, desperate for help caring for their ailing father, Bruce. Upon arriving at Simone's workplace — the breathtaking Cliff House, owned by tech mogul Peter and his socialite wife Michaela — Devon begins to sense something is amiss.
Simone serves as Kiki's assistant in a relationship that blurs professional boundaries. Devon grows increasingly suspicious, suspecting Kiki's wildlife preservation group is a bird-obsessed cult and even contemplating the possibility that Kiki may have been involved in the mysterious disappearance of Peter's ex-wife. Determined to rescue her sister, Devon sets out to infiltrate Kiki's inner circle, but Kiki's enigmatic charm may ensnare both sisters before any escape plan materializes.
Is 'Sirens' About Mermaids?
Despite its oceanfront setting, Sirens is not a tale of mermaids. Instead, it draws inspiration from Greek mythology, specifically the legendary sirens—half-women, half-bird creatures known for luring sailors to their doom. In classical lore, sirens used their enchanting voices to cause shipwrecks, functioning as a warning in Homer's Odyssey.
While Sirens lacks literal siren powers, it does incorporate mythological elements through bird imagery and Kiki's magnetic social presence, which Devon believes is cult-like. Viewers witness moments where Kiki seems to mesmerize her "followers," creating an atmosphere tinged with power dynamics.
Showrunner Molly Smith Metzler encourages audiences to reconsider the narrative.
"Women — especially women like Michaela, Simone and Devon — are villainized or cast as seductresses. Who's to say they're the sirens? What is a monster? In Greek mythology, sirens are only described by the sailors. We don't ever know the sirens' point of view," she explained to Tudum.
Metzler continued: "We call these women monsters in the myth, but for all we know, they're just singing for help. In the original myth, they're there because they're being punished. They're trapped. They're unhappy. It's a cry for help. All these sailors crash their own stupid ship. And then they're like, 'It's because of these beautiful maidens,'"
Sirens is now airing on Netflix.