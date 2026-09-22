New Cast of 'The Traitors' Announced: See Which Reality Stars and Singers Are Competing on Season 5
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
The Traitors is back with a fresh new cast for Season 5 of the reality series competition.
Who Is a Part of the New Cast?
Love Island USA’s JaNa Craig, RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca Del Rio and Bronwyn Newport from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are some of the reality TV stars that will be joining the cast.
Season 5 will also have content creators like Boman Martinez-Reid, Olympic athletes such as snowboarder Chloe Kim and singers like Cody Simpson all in the running to try and take home the $250,000 cash prize.
Take a look at the full list of Season 5 cast below:
Boman Martinez-Reid
Bronwyn Newport
Chloe Kim
Emira D'Spain
Iain Stirling
Jag Bains
JaNa Craig
Johnny Sibilly
Michele Fitzgerald
Q Burdette
Rashad Jennings
Taylor Hale
Whitney Leavitt
Who Won Season 4?
Last season, Love Island USA Season 7 star Rob Rausch won after he betrayed fellow "Traitor" Eric Nam. He later revealed his identity to "Faithful" Maura Higgins at the end and took home the $220,800 cash prize as the sole "Traitor."
Who Is the Host This Season?
- 'Traitors' Star Bob the Drag Queen Slammed After Labeling Zac Efron 'Not a Good' Actor While Arguing With Dylan Efron: 'So Unkind'
- Maura Higgins Declines 'Bachelorette' Role as She Dismisses Fan Speculation With Firm Response: 'Absolutely Not'
- Apollo Nida Says He's 'Happy' for Phaedra Parks' Steamy Romance With 'Traitors' Costar CT Tamburello
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Three-time Emmy winner Alan Cumming is back as the host of The Traitors. Cumming has been the host of the show since it premiered on Peacock in 2023.
The Traitors racked up big at the 2026 Emmys, taking home all seven of the awards they were nominated for. Cumming won his third consecutive Emmy for best reality host, while the reality show won over fellow nominees Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor and Top Chef for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
“I speak on behalf of all our producers who are running to the stage as though they were on a mission of The Traitors: Now they know what it feels like,” Cumming said during the acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy so much, especially thank you last week for all the love you showed us at the Creative Arts Emmys. It really means a lot, and it’s really inspiring us to do better and to go bigger.”
What Is 'Traitors: New Blood'?
Traitors: New Blood is a spin-off reality competition series that features non-celebrities, unlike the original. Cumming shared that he likes the fact that the contestants are “ordinary Americans” without well-known personas.
“It was great actually because there’s more at stake,” he told People in an interview published on September 14. “Also, we don’t know anything about them, so you’re kind of more engaged because they’re not famous and we don’t have a backstory with them.”
Traitors: New Blood is only one of the spinoffs the show has, with international adaptations in the UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Ireland.
When Does 'The Traitors' Season 5 Premiere?
Season 5 of The Traitors does not have an official release date yet, but it's slated to premiere sometime in 2027. Traitors: New Blood airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.