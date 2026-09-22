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New Cast of 'The Traitors' Announced: See Which Reality Stars and Singers Are Competing on Season 5

photo of alan cumming
Source: MEGA

Alan Cumming will once again host the new season of 'The Traitors.'

Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

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The Traitors is back with a fresh new cast for Season 5 of the reality series competition.

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Who Is a Part of the New Cast?

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JaNa Craig
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

JaNa Craig is back on reality TV.

Love Island USA’s JaNa Craig, RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca Del Rio and Bronwyn Newport from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are some of the reality TV stars that will be joining the cast.

Season 5 will also have content creators like Boman Martinez-Reid, Olympic athletes such as snowboarder Chloe Kim and singers like Cody Simpson all in the running to try and take home the $250,000 cash prize.

Take a look at the full list of Season 5 cast below:

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Who Won Season 4?

Rob Rausch
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Rob Rausch hit big on Season 4 of the reality series.

Last season, Love Island USA Season 7 star Rob Rausch won after he betrayed fellow "Traitor" Eric Nam. He later revealed his identity to "Faithful" Maura Higgins at the end and took home the $220,800 cash prize as the sole "Traitor."

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Who Is the Host This Season?

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Alan Cumming
Source: Alan Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Alan Cumming is back as this season's host.

Three-time Emmy winner Alan Cumming is back as the host of The Traitors. Cumming has been the host of the show since it premiered on Peacock in 2023.

The Traitors racked up big at the 2026 Emmys, taking home all seven of the awards they were nominated for. Cumming won his third consecutive Emmy for best reality host, while the reality show won over fellow nominees Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor and Top Chef for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

“I speak on behalf of all our producers who are running to the stage as though they were on a mission of The Traitors: Now they know what it feels like,” Cumming said during the acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy so much, especially thank you last week for all the love you showed us at the Creative Arts Emmys. It really means a lot, and it’s really inspiring us to do better and to go bigger.”

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What Is 'Traitors: New Blood'?

Alan Cumming
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

The Traitors' new spinoff premiered this week.

Traitors: New Blood is a spin-off reality competition series that features non-celebrities, unlike the original. Cumming shared that he likes the fact that the contestants are “ordinary Americans” without well-known personas.

“It was great actually because there’s more at stake,” he told People in an interview published on September 14. “Also, we don’t know anything about them, so you’re kind of more engaged because they’re not famous and we don’t have a backstory with them.”

Traitors: New Blood is only one of the spinoffs the show has, with international adaptations in the UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Ireland.

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When Does 'The Traitors' Season 5 Premiere?

Alan Cumming
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

'The Traitors' Season 5 is on the way.

Season 5 of The Traitors does not have an official release date yet, but it's slated to premiere sometime in 2027. Traitors: New Blood airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

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