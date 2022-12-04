New Model On The Rise: The Story Of Chanel Uzi

Being a model in the social media world is not as rosy as it appears. Sometimes it demands that they work as hard as any professional model but without any certainty about pay; add to the incessant criticism on social media. Thanks to social media's growing popularity, it has become a platform for aspiring youth to showcase their talent and pursue their passion as a career. Chanel Uzi, the up-and-coming model, chose this digital medium to pursue her passion for modeling and quickly carved a niche for herself with her unique visual aesthetics. Chanel Uzi owes her success to the challenges she overcame that further fuelled her to pursue her passion for modeling.

Chanel Uzi is a young and stunning social media model, designer, and content creator who has now come to the spotlight. A year into social media as a model, Chanel has already amassed a cumulative follower base of over 3 million in all her social media accounts combined. Her main Instagram account has more than 2.3 million followers, and her backup account on Instagram has over 554K followers. Chanel is equally famous on TikTok, with 73.8K followers, and on Twitter which has gained over 190K followers.

Although Chanel is comparatively new to the modeling space in social media, she has worked for some renowned swimwear and lingerie brands like FashionNova, PrettyLittleThing, Ignite, Lounge Underwear, Savage Fenty, SKIMS, etc. Besides being a swimsuit and lingerie model, Chanel also creates stunning content for her fans and keeps inspiring them through her posts. Recently, Chanel shared a motivating post on her birthday, recollecting her struggles in a toxic relationship and her journey to recovery and a fresh start.