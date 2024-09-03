Inside New Orleans' 22nd Annual Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Event: What People Were Sipping On
Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF), which celebrated its 22nd annual event in New Orleans from July 21-26, had another record-breaking conference in 2024.
This year, the conference welcomed guests from 52 countries, showcased over 400 unique events, partnered with 290 brands — all while helping boost the economy for New Orleans.
"The 22nd annual Tales of the Cocktail was a tremendous shared success for the global drinks industry. We are so grateful to the thousands of individuals who traveled from all parts of the world to gather with us and create such a memorable experience in our host city, New Orleans,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner. “Tales continues to grow in attendance year over year, with individuals participating from all aspects of the industry. We are so proud of the work the Foundation is able to do and we look forward to continuing to create programming that educates, advances and supports the global drinks industry."
From 55 educational panels to Beyond the Bar activations, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities, brought together global beverage enthusiasts and industry leaders.
Many of the seminars took place at the The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans.
Some of the popular drinks that were found at the conference included Espresso Martinis, milk punches drinks served with tequila.
After almost a week of parties, panels, tasting and more, one New Orleans Bar — Jewel of the South — won Best U.S. Bar Team at the 18th annual Spirited Awards®.
Yacht Club, located in Denver, Colo., won Best U.S. Cocktail Bair, while Cleaver - Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails, located in Las Vegas, Nev., won Best U.S. Restaurant Bar.
“It is with great enormous delight that we announce the winners of the 2024 Spirited Awards! Congratulations to everyone who was honored tonight, you and your teams are the very embodiment of the Tales 2024 theme 'Inspire.' We are so proud to recognize, and celebrate your achievements!” said Spirited Awards Overall Chair Charlotte Voisey at the time. “Thank you to the Spirited Awards Committee and everyone made this event so special, it has been an unforgettable year.”
Also, if you're in New Orleans, Copper Vine Wine Pub & Inn, part of a restaurant that's been around since 2018, is a new boutique hotel that has 11 new rooms — and is located right near the dining facility!
If you missed out on the festivities, select TOTC2024 content is available for streaming on the Tales of the Cocktail YouTube channel, including highlights from the 18th Annual Spirited Awards®.