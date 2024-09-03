Inside New Orleans' 22nd Annual Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Event: What People Were Sipping On

After almost a week of parties, panels, tasting and more, one New Orleans Bar — Jewel of the South — won Best U.S. Bar Team at the 18th annual Spirited Awards®.

Yacht Club, located in Denver, Colo., won Best U.S. Cocktail Bair, while Cleaver - Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails, located in Las Vegas, Nev., won Best U.S. Restaurant Bar.

“It is with great enormous delight that we announce the winners of the 2024 Spirited Awards! Congratulations to everyone who was honored tonight, you and your teams are the very embodiment of the Tales 2024 theme 'Inspire.' We are so proud to recognize, and celebrate your achievements!” said Spirited Awards Overall Chair Charlotte Voisey at the time. “Thank you to the Spirited Awards Committee and everyone made this event so special, it has been an unforgettable year.”