How New Orleans is Celebrating this Halloween Season with Spooky Parades, Ghost Parties and a Taylor Swift Skeleton House!

The city’s deep connection to the supernatural, the classic architecture of its French Quarter and the haunting history of New Orleans make it the ideal destination for thrill-seekers and Halloween lovers alike. When October rolls in, the city's streets are adorned with decorations, and its residents embrace the spooky season like nowhere else as the city prepares for its busiest and spookiest season yet.

New Orleans , famous for its vibrant culture, jazz music scene and rich history, truly comes alive during the spooky season of Halloween and this year is no exception.

'The Big Easy' is gearing up for 'The Big Scary' this October for the annual must anticipated Halloween season!

This years ' Krewe Of Boo' parade kicked off on October 19th 2024 and the festivities and celebrations were in full swing with a huge turnout for the parade that was blessed with clear sunny skies and no rain, which might not have not have been the ideal weather for the cold spooky mood of what Halloween is traditionally known for, but was perfect for celebrating outdoors on the streets of New Orleans with no need for wet weather proof costumes

New Orleans is renowned for its parades, and the Krewe of Boo , the city's official Halloween parade, is one of the most thrilling spectacles of the season. Every October, the French Quarter and Marigny districts transform into a macabre wonderland as colorful, larger-than-life floats cruise through the streets, each one depicting fantastical and terrifying creatures. Ghosts, witches, vampires, and even zombies are standard fare, making for a spectacle that unites the city for its biggest yearly scary celebration.

And the partying didn't end with the parade this year—with plenty of after-parties popping up throughout the city, each offering more chances to mingle with fellow revelers while soaking up the New Orleans spooky spirit late into the night.

The 'Krewe of Boo' is perfect for visitors who want to experience the city’s signature celebratory atmosphere but with a haunted twist, but also ideal for New Orleans locals to experience their community coming together to embrace the scary season in the city its infamous for.

As the parade rolls by, participants on the floats toss unique Halloween-themed throws, from candy to customized trinkets, much like the infamous beads and baubles of Mardi Gras, but with a spookier edge as the treats are been handed out by costumed ghouls from the floats, much to the delight of the all ages crowd of young children through to grown adults.

The ' Krewe of Boo' is no ordinary parade and true to New Orleans tradition, it incorporates local culture with hand-painted floats that are as much about artistic expression as they are about frights. The floats are often accompanied by local bands that fill the streets with live music, keeping the atmosphere electric as revelers, both locals and visitors alike, dress up in extravagant halloween themed costumes.

The streets of NOLA were packed with people of all ages for the annual 'Krewe of Boo' parade on October 19th 2024.

With the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift heading to New Orleans just in time for Halloween to play three sold out shows at Caesars Superdome on October 25th-27th, the city is incorporating Taylor Swift and Halloween together for a spooky collaboration to get everyone extra excited for both Spooky season and Swiftie season.

For fans of Halloween, the Skeleton House has quickly become one of the most talked-about Halloween displays in New Orleans.

Located in the Garden District, and owned by Louellen and Darryl Berger who bought the historic home on the corner of St. Charles Avenue in 1978 and have made Halloween a season for all in NOLA for the last few years by decorating the house and front yard with themed skeletons, that tourists and locals flock to every year to check out what quirky display has been cooked up for the new Halloween season.

Their home decorations kick off the season yearly with creative and funny skeletons and this year the Bergers have gone all out with a larger-than-life tribute to Taylor Swift.

At the center of this ghoulish scene is a front yard full of 8 foot tall Taylor Swift dressed skeletons, complete with her iconic red lipstick and signature style from the different (sc)eras of her career. The display even incorporates Swift’s lyrics and album titles in a playful nod to her past hits , including a tombstone labeled "Look What You Made Me Boo" , a clever take on her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do."

While New Orleans is famous for its ghost stories and eerie legends, the Taylor Swift Skeleton House offers a lighter, more playful take on Halloween and is the perfect Halloween tribute to the global superstar until she and her Swifities set upon the Superdome for her Era tour shows.