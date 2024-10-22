How New Orleans is Celebrating this Halloween Season with Spooky Parades, Ghost Parties and a Taylor Swift Skeleton House!
'The Big Easy' is gearing up for 'The Big Scary' this October for the annual must anticipated Halloween season!
New Orleans, famous for its vibrant culture, jazz music scene and rich history, truly comes alive during the spooky season of Halloween and this year is no exception.
The city’s deep connection to the supernatural, the classic architecture of its French Quarter and the haunting history of New Orleans make it the ideal destination for thrill-seekers and Halloween lovers alike. When October rolls in, the city's streets are adorned with decorations, and its residents embrace the spooky season like nowhere else as the city prepares for its busiest and spookiest season yet.
The Krewe of Boo: New Orleans' Spookiest Parade
New Orleans is renowned for its parades, and the Krewe of Boo, the city's official Halloween parade, is one of the most thrilling spectacles of the season. Every October, the French Quarter and Marigny districts transform into a macabre wonderland as colorful, larger-than-life floats cruise through the streets, each one depicting fantastical and terrifying creatures. Ghosts, witches, vampires, and even zombies are standard fare, making for a spectacle that unites the city for its biggest yearly scary celebration.
This years ' Krewe Of Boo' parade kicked off on October 19th 2024 and the festivities and celebrations were in full swing with a huge turnout for the parade that was blessed with clear sunny skies and no rain, which might not have not have been the ideal weather for the cold spooky mood of what Halloween is traditionally known for, but was perfect for celebrating outdoors on the streets of New Orleans with no need for wet weather proof costumes
The 'Krewe of Boo' is no ordinary parade and true to New Orleans tradition, it incorporates local culture with hand-painted floats that are as much about artistic expression as they are about frights. The floats are often accompanied by local bands that fill the streets with live music, keeping the atmosphere electric as revelers, both locals and visitors alike, dress up in extravagant halloween themed costumes.
As the parade rolls by, participants on the floats toss unique Halloween-themed throws, from candy to customized trinkets, much like the infamous beads and baubles of Mardi Gras, but with a spookier edge as the treats are been handed out by costumed ghouls from the floats, much to the delight of the all ages crowd of young children through to grown adults.
The 'Krewe of Boo' is perfect for visitors who want to experience the city’s signature celebratory atmosphere but with a haunted twist, but also ideal for New Orleans locals to experience their community coming together to embrace the scary season in the city its infamous for.
And the partying didn't end with the parade this year—with plenty of after-parties popping up throughout the city, each offering more chances to mingle with fellow revelers while soaking up the New Orleans spooky spirit late into the night.
Taylor Swift Skeleton House: A Swiftie’s Spooky Delight
With the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift heading to New Orleans just in time for Halloween to play three sold out shows at Caesars Superdome on October 25th-27th, the city is incorporating Taylor Swift and Halloween together for a spooky collaboration to get everyone extra excited for both Spooky season and Swiftie season.
For fans of Halloween, the Skeleton House has quickly become one of the most talked-about Halloween displays in New Orleans.
Located in the Garden District, and owned by Louellen and Darryl Berger who bought the historic home on the corner of St. Charles Avenue in 1978 and have made Halloween a season for all in NOLA for the last few years by decorating the house and front yard with themed skeletons, that tourists and locals flock to every year to check out what quirky display has been cooked up for the new Halloween season.
Their home decorations kick off the season yearly with creative and funny skeletons and this year the Bergers have gone all out with a larger-than-life tribute to Taylor Swift.
At the center of this ghoulish scene is a front yard full of 8 foot tall Taylor Swift dressed skeletons, complete with her iconic red lipstick and signature style from the different (sc)eras of her career. The display even incorporates Swift’s lyrics and album titles in a playful nod to her past hits , including a tombstone labeled "Look What You Made Me Boo" , a clever take on her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do."
While New Orleans is famous for its ghost stories and eerie legends, the Taylor Swift Skeleton House offers a lighter, more playful take on Halloween and is the perfect Halloween tribute to the global superstar until she and her Swifities set upon the Superdome for her Era tour shows.
Ghost Tours, Cemeteries and Scary Sights
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the Krewe of Boo and the Taylor Swift Skeleton House are two major draws this Halloween season, New Orleans has plenty more Halloween-themed experiences to offer with haunted history tours a must for any visitor, especially those with a taste for the macabre.
New Orleans has long been rumored to be one of the most haunted cities in America, and there’s no better time than Halloween to dive into the city’s eerie past. Take a guided ghost tour through the French Quarter where you can visit many actual haunted locations as featured on The Discovery Channel and hear ghostly stories about haunted hotels, or visit one of the many historic cemeteries that dot the city, where stories of restless spirits abound.
For thrill-seekers, the Mortuary Haunted House is another must-visit. Located in a former funeral home, this spine-chilling attraction ramps up the scares with professional actors, special effects, and intricate sets designed to make your worst nightmares come to life.
The Mortuary is an icon of old New Orleans at the very dead end of world-famous Canal Street. Less than 3 miles from the French Quarter on the cemetery streetcar line, this magnificent mansion was originally built in 1872 and operated for about 80 years as an actual Mortuary.
A Ghoulish Great Time at The Virgin Hotel NOLA
Many Hotels in New Orleans are also getting onboard in the spirit of Halloween this spooky season with their own in hotel festivities to keep guests entertained and thrilled.
If you’re looking for a vibrant and lively Halloween celebration, the Virgin Hotel New Orleans is a perfect place to stay.
Located just outside the French Quarter in the Warehouse District, this hip, modern hotel is known for its fun and energetic atmosphere, and Halloween season is no exception. This year, the Virgin Hotel is pulling out all the stops with a packed calendar of events, bringing a playful twist to Halloween that reflects the brand’s signature vibe.
The hotel's rooftop pool and bar, The Pool Club, will host a series of Halloween-themed parties leading up to the big night including the "Nightmare on Barrone St" themed party that took place on 19th October and the "Haunted Hotties Drag & Burlesque Dinner Show" w/ @trixieminxproductions on the 18th October. With panoramic views of the city, DJ sets, and specialty drinks like "Witches' Brew" and "Vampire’s Kiss," guests can celebrate Halloween in style while enjoying the New Orleans skyline. Costumes are encouraged, and the hotel is even hosting a costume contest with impressive prizes, ensuring that partygoers have every reason to go all out with their spooky attire.
The Virgin New Orleans hotel lobby, known for its eclectic design and Instagrammable corners, gets a Halloween makeover, complete with spooky decorations that set the mood for all Halloween festivities.
The Commons Club, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, also gets in on the action with a special Halloween-themed menu. Expect creatively named dishes and cocktails that bring the spooky spirit to life while still offering the upscale quality guests have come to expect from the Virgin brand.
A Spooky Stay at Eliza Jane Hotel
The Eliza Jane Hotel offers a luxurious stay with a side of history, and during Halloween, that history comes alive. The building itself once housed a printing press and a bitters factory, and its history whispers through the carefully restored brick walls and ironwork.
During the spooky season, the Eliza Jane leans into its heritage, creating an ambiance that feels like stepping back into a different era—one where ghostly tales are always just around the corner.
For Halloween, the Eliza Jane is hosting a series of themed events, from a "Haunted Happy Hour" in the Press Room Bar, where guests can enjoy Halloween-inspired cocktails, to tarot readings and ghost storytelling sessions that highlight the city’s supernatural lore.
This October, The Eliza Jane Hotel transforms its charming courtyard into The Ghost Yard, a haunting halloween space for those who want to embrace the supernatural. Guests can wander through the eerie yet enchanting atmosphere, complete with Halloween-themed decorations and two larger-than-life skeletons, lovingly named Eliza and Jane.
The hotel’s cozy library, with its dark wood and vintage décor, transforms into a perfect backdrop for chilling ghost tales, offering an intimate and atmospheric experience for guests seeking a quieter, more refined Halloween experience.
No matter what is on your itinerary , Halloween season in New Orleans always offers a unique experience. The city's rich history and festive spirit come together to create a hauntingly good time that captures the charm of the season.
Whether you're drawn by the parties, the history, or simply the atmosphere, Halloween in New Orleans offers a memorable experience that lingers with you well beyond the spooky season.