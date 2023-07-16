New Podcast Alert: Anxiety Addict's Bedtime Stories: The Antidote to Doom-Scrolling

Newman's Parting Words: And They All Slept Happily Ever After?

While her stories may not single-handedly slay the monster of digital dependency, it does give our phone-addicted selves a soft pillow to land on. Newman's final observation was one of buoyant optimism, an infectious enthusiasm that had one wishing for a dash of herfairy dust.

"I want my audience to know that they aren’t alone, that there are so many of us lying in bed, stressing about every dumb thing we’ve ever said or done. We agonize over our to-do list while our brains dive into every possible worst-case scenario. ” Says Newman, interviewed at 3 am her time. “These stories are to make you laugh, take your mind off of the anxiety spiral, and let you know that your life’s blunders are part of a bigger picture - we’re all a mess out there and now we can be a big, funny mess together, in here.” She publishes the stories on the website as well, so audiences have a choice to read to themselves.

She suggests starting with the story following a 13 year-old Canadian boy who tries to smuggle an adult-content (insert smiley face) VHS across the US border in the late 80s. Newman promises, “That story will make you feel better about at least 75% of your own embarrassing situations.”

Anxiety Addict’s Bedtime Stories is a safe, inconsequential, and ultimately entertaining place for the mind to go at the end of a long day or even while doing the dinner dishes. After all, even in a world drowning in hashtags and headlines, who can resist the timeless allure of a good story?