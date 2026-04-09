New to Online Gaming? What You Should Know About Online Bonus Offers

Over the course of the past several years, the world of online gaming and digital social casinos has exploded in popularity. A large contributor to this success has been the integration of the digital landscape into so much of culture at large. In the years since the COVID-fueled lockdowns of 2020, so much of the embracing of online resources that became a hallmark of that era has remained, resulting in a global culture that is much more comfortable and well-versed in digital tools than previously.

To better illustrate this point, consider the fact that online casinos are not some new invention, but rather an institution that has existed in one form or another since practically the dawn of the World Wide Web itself, dating back to 1994. However, like cryptocurrency before it, the ambitions of these online gaming platforms were clearly ahead of their time, both in terms of the technology utilized to realize them and the general public's attitude towards them. Now, over thirty years later, technology and society have caught up with these digital social casinos in a big way, leading them to hit the mainstream.

As a result, several new platforms have popped up in the wake of this success. Just like with crypto, there are established brands within the space, as well as new ones looking to cash in on the heightened amount of attention being garnered. To this end, it can be difficult for new players to ascertain which platform to choose, which is why so many platforms are rolling out bonus offers as a major attraction, such as a promo code for Lucky Hills. These bonuses can be persuasive and valuable for new players, but only if you understand them.