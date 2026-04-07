Offset Hospitalized and in 'Stable' Condition After Being Shot Outside Florida Casino
April 6 2026, Updated 11:05 p.m. ET
Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of a popular Florida casino, multiple reports revealed.
The former Migos member is "fine" and "currently at the hospital receiving medical care," with a rep for the three-time Grammy-nominated rapper confirming he's "stable and being closely monitored," according to TMZ.
In a statement to the news outlet, Seminole County Police said, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."
The spokesperson for the law enforcement department said officials responded to the scene immediately and the situation was quickly contained. Two individuals were detained by police and an investigation is pending.
"The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," authorities noted.
Offset Smiled With Fans Moments Before Shooting
The situation unfolded moments after Offset appeared relaxed and friendly while standing near an exit inside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, an eyewitness told the news publication. He had reportedly been looking out toward the valet area while talking on the phone.
During this time, the witness said fans approached him and he happily engaged — even smiling in a photo for one admirer. There didn’t appear to be any signs of distress or issue despite him being struck by a bullet outside moments later.
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Offset Is the Second Migos Member to Be Shot
Born Kiari Cephus, Offset is the estranged husband of fellow famed rapper Cardi B, who filed for in 2024 after seven years of marriage. The former flames share kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 18 months.
(The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker is also a mom to her and ex Stefon Diggs' 4-month-old baby boy.)
Offset's hospitalization comes more than three years after Migos' late member Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.
Alongside Quavo, the trio's beloved hip-hop group disbanded following Takeoff's tragic death at age 28 in Houston, Texas.
Migos, founded in 2008, was responsible for some of the most popular hits of the 2010s, including “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It.”
Their collaborations with renowned artists like Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B topped charts across the globe.
Offset himself also released fan-favorite tracks with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on the 2017 album Without Warning, including his highest-charting song to date, “Ric Flair Drip.”