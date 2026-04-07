Offset Hospitalized and in 'Stable' Condition After Being Shot Outside Florida Casino

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Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of a popular Florida casino, multiple reports revealed. The former Migos member is "fine" and "currently at the hospital receiving medical care," with a rep for the three-time Grammy-nominated rapper confirming he's "stable and being closely monitored," according to TMZ. In a statement to the news outlet, Seminole County Police said, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

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Source: MEGA Offset is in 'stable' condition after the shooting.

The spokesperson for the law enforcement department said officials responded to the scene immediately and the situation was quickly contained. Two individuals were detained by police and an investigation is pending. "The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," authorities noted.

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Offset Smiled With Fans Moments Before Shooting

Source: MEGA Offset was all smiles moments before the shooting.

The situation unfolded moments after Offset appeared relaxed and friendly while standing near an exit inside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, an eyewitness told the news publication. He had reportedly been looking out toward the valet area while talking on the phone. During this time, the witness said fans approached him and he happily engaged — even smiling in a photo for one admirer. There didn’t appear to be any signs of distress or issue despite him being struck by a bullet outside moments later.

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Offset Is the Second Migos Member to Be Shot

Source: MEGA Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

Born Kiari Cephus, Offset is the estranged husband of fellow famed rapper Cardi B, who filed for in 2024 after seven years of marriage. The former flames share kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 18 months. (The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker is also a mom to her and ex Stefon Diggs' 4-month-old baby boy.) Offset's hospitalization comes more than three years after Migos' late member Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

Source: MEGA Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2024 after seven years of marriage.