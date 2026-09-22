New York Giants Fans Blame Quarterback Jaxson Dart's Injury on His Support for Donald Trump: 'Everything He Touches Suffers'

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Does the infamous "Trump curse" in sports extend to player health? The theory has taken root in the fandom for football's New York Giants after quarterback Jaxson Dart, a known supporter of President Donald Trump, sprained his MCL in the team's September 21 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

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Dart Suffered a Gnarly Knee Injury

Source: MEGA Dart introduced Trump at a rally in May.

Dart infamously introduced Trump at a rally in May. The stunt caused a minor offseason controversy, with pundits suspecting Dart had caused a rift in his team. The incident was largely forgotten by opening weekend, and the Giants pulled out a solid win in their first game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, after Dart got injured in the first quarter of the Giants' Week 2 matchup, his team sputtered to a tough 28-6 defeat. Thus, the idea that the "Trump curse" had caught up to Dart began spreading on social media.

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Fans Blame Trump for Dart's Knee

Source: MEGA Giants fans fear for their season after Dart's injury.

Dart's endorsement of Trump was enough to convince superstitious Giants fans that Trump's bad mojo had come for their quarterback. "Everything that man touches turns into a disaster," one fan wrote on X. "Trump is a jinx. Always. Sooner or later, everything he touches suffers," a second wrote. "Trump said Giants QB Jaxson Dart would be one of the great ones after he spoke in support of him at an offseason rally. ETTD. The saga continues," added a third. ("ETTD" is an acronym for "Everything Trump Touches Dies.")

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Dart Said He Merely Respects the Office

Source: MEGA Dart will likely miss several weeks with the injury.

Dart, 23, downplayed his appearance with Trump after it drew controversy in May, saying it was respect for the office and not Trump that inspired him to appear alongside the 80-year-old president. "Being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States, my thinking was pretty simple, in the fact of, I’ve always loved this country,” he told reporters. "I even have a great-grandfather who served as the Secretary of the Treasury at some point,” he continued. “The president position has always been a position that I have a lot of respect in, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party.” Dart will likely miss a significant portion of the season with his knee injury.

A Brief History of the 'Trump Curse'

Source: MEGA The Trump Curse drew attention during the World Cup.