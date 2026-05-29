'The View' Erupts Over Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart's Trump Rally Appearance

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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has found himself at the center of a political firestorm after appearing onstage to introduce President Donald Trump at a rally in New York, prompting an explosive reaction from The View co-host Joy Behar. The rookie quarterback’s brief appearance at Trump’s rally in Suffern, N.Y., quickly ignited backlash online, but the controversy escalated further when the daytime talk show devoted a heated segment to the moment.

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Joy Behar Slams Jaxson Dart on Air

Source: The View/YOUTUBE Joy Behar criticized the athlete on ‘The View.’

During the May 26 episode of The View, Behar sharply criticized Dart for publicly aligning himself with Trump, citing the president’s history of racial controversies. “But for somebody to back a guy like Trump,” Behar said, “whose history of discrimination and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the ’70s, DEI attacks, and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes — when [Dart’s] on a team that’s 55 percent-60 percent of the NFL, that much percentage of black people — that is just the definition of stupidity and racist in my opinion.”

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Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Back

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg defended Jaxson Dart’s right to support Donald Trump.

Not everyone at the table agreed with Behar’s approach. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended Dart’s right to publicly support whichever political figure he chooses. “I mean, he’s entitled to his thing,” Goldberg said during the discussion. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin also chimed in, reminding the panel, “It’s America.” Still, Behar doubled down, arguing that supporting Trump carries broader implications given the demographics of the NFL and Trump’s political history.

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Donald Trump Praised Dart at the Rally

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised the quarterback during his speech.

Dart introduced the president before leaving the stage after a brief appearance. Trump later referenced Dart during his remarks about transgender athletes and sports, praising the quarterback’s physique while discussing his support for the SAVE America Act. The moment immediately drew strong reactions online, including criticism from Giants defensive star Abdul Carter. The segment also sparked outrage from conservative media figures. Particular attention centered on a later comment Behar made suggesting Dart “may need a little extra padding” for the upcoming NFL season. Critics interpreted the remark as implying the quarterback could face retaliation from teammates or opponents over his political stance. OutKick, a sports commentary site owned by Fox, described the exchange as one of the show’s “lowest moments,” accusing Behar of unfairly targeting the rookie player.

Sports, Politics and Celebrity Collide Again

Source: MEGA The rally appearance sparked backlash across sports media.