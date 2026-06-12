New Zealand’s 15-Licence Casino Model Puts Regulation at the Centre of iGaming Growth
June 12 2026, Published 5:35 a.m. ET
For New Zealand players who have spent years navigating a grey market, the question has never really been whether to play online. It's been who to trust. Operators like SpinBet have been answering that question for some time, building platforms that put safety, transparency and usability at the centre of the experience. Now, with a regulated market on the horizon, the standards they've set are about to become the benchmark.
Casinos such as SpinBet have been serving New Zealand's players for some time, offering a huge library of games while staying compliant under international licenses. With excellent customer service and well known payment methods, they are setting a standard. Yet as the New Zealand Online Casino Gambling Bill has passed its third reading in Parliament in April 2026 and will set out a new gambling market for the country, licenses will be granted to 15 operators who may legally serve the public domestically with online casinos and gambling.
An Overview of Global Licensing
Limiting the market to 15 licenses is intended to balance competition with regulatory oversight and compliance enforcement. Each operator will be subject to a 12% gaming duty. Community funding guarantees are in place, which stand at 4% of Gross Gaming Revenue.
There are many casinos that have been serving New Zealand's players for some time, and SpinBet is a strong example of how offshore operators have built credible, player-focused platforms in that space. While operating without a local legal framework, SpinBet casino holds a license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, one of the most widely recognised international gaming authorities, meaning it is already held to rigorous standards around safety and ethical practice.
These licenses make sure providers are accountable to a given set of standards. Popular global licenses can come from the following:
- Malta Gaming Authority
- Curaçao Gaming Control Board
- Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner
- Antigua and Barbuda Gaming License
SpinBet's Curaçao license means it has already passed rigorous tests on safety standards and ethical practice. Central to this is a genuine commitment to responsible gambling. SpinBet offers players a suite of tools, including deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and session controls, the kind of consumer protections that the new NZ legislation is expected to mandate. This positions it well ahead of many competitors when it comes to applying for one of the 15 available licenses, with compliance frameworks already embedded into how it operates day to day.
Setting Global Standards
With this license, SpinBet has already set the bar high for consumers in New Zealand. They have done this through the provision of several factors. These include:
- Slots/Pokies selection
- Bonus and promotion structure
- Mobile usability
- Payment options
- Responsible gambling tools
According to DIA data tracked by PGF services, New Zealand has approximately 13,958 poker machines across the country as of May 29th 2026. This is a region that loves its slot games, and this is reflected in the selection of modern operators like SpinBet. These can range from easy-to-onboard games with three-by-five reels to those with complex mechanics and jackpots.
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A Commitment to Usability
Operators like this have not just grown popular from game selections. In a world in which multiple online casinos offer large libraries, it is those that are willing to bring more to the table that have flourished. Usually, this takes the form of usability: Just how easy is it to log on, find what you want and get playing a game from the off?
This begins with payment methods. People want a selection of cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Processing times for withdrawals vary depending on whether it is a working day and the method you use. Bank transfers typically take three to five days, while e-wallets are the fastest, being almost instant.
Consumer Protections and Responsible Gambling
The final bill was scheduled for publication in June 2026. It is not known if this is still on track, but with many different points to be worked out, the timeline may be subject to change. Trina Lowry, Programme Director of Online Gambling Implementation at the Department of Internal Affairs, recently added that “work also continues to support readiness for implementation, including development of regulatory settings, guidance and future communications”.
|Timeline for NZ Regulated Gambling
|Date
|First reading of the bill
|May 2025
|Operators active before this time may continue operating
|May 1, 2026
|Suggested time for the opening of license applications
|June 2026 (Suggested)
|Operators without a license must cease operation
|December 1, 2026
|Licensed operators only
|January 2027
The option to apply for a license will open just after the bill becomes law. Originally, this was set for 2027, but it may be even sooner than that. This window will remain open for two months.
Those applying must show their commitment to operational integrity and financial transparency. Consumer protections also come as a part of this, and they will undoubtedly include lengthy processes on responsible gambling. Platforms like SpinBet, which have already built these safeguards into their core offering, may find the application process more straightforward than operators starting from scratch. An example of what this operator offers includes:
- Deposit limits
- Loss limits
- Wager limits
- Links to third-party assistance
- Advice on self-exclusion and taking breaks
Changes to Bonus Structures
So far, planning for the bill has yielded no clues as to how bonuses will be implemented or the level at which they will be allowed. Certain marketing methods for casino operators will be limited. During a presentation at the Regulating The Game conference in Sydney in March, Paul James, Secretary for Internal Affairs, announced that a total and explicit ban on affiliate marketing for gambling companies will come into being. This means more onus could be placed on bonuses.
This will make the switch to transparent structures, as evidenced by companies like SpinBet, paramount. Offering these is no longer just a marketing tactic. Consumers want more than flashy offers that come with heavy wagering requirements. SpinBet operates a transparent system, in which all its bonus structures are laid out for customers to see. This includes clear times, limitations and what is required for withdrawal.
Modern platforms already exist in New Zealand. Providing great customer service, extensive selections, safe and secure payment, a benchmark has already been set. The government must look to these operators for assistance, setting standards that they have upheld for some time. By taking queues from platforms like SpinBet, they can see how to operate a casino fit for the digital era, that puts player safety and responsible gambling at the heart of what they do.
Responsible Gambling Disclaimer – Gambling should never be viewed as a way to make money. It is a form of entertainment. Always gamble within your financial means. Tools such as limits, self-exclusion devices and third-party help are available if you feel this becomes too much.
Author bio: David Fox
David Fox is an experienced iGaming specialist with deep knowledge of online casinos, licensing standards, and player-focused platforms. His background in sales and affiliate partnerships gives him a unique understanding of how operators work behind the scenes. David delivers clear, reliable insights that help readers navigate the gambling world confidently.