Newly Engaged Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Ring at Kansas City Classic: Watch
Taylor Swift is bejeweled!
The newly engaged superstar, 35, made a surprise appearance at the Kansas City Classic inside Arrowhead Stadium, where Cincinnati took on Nebraska. The matchup carried extra meaning, as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats is where Travis Kelce played his college career.
Swift was all smiles in a suite next to fiancé Kelce, and fans didn’t miss the moment she casually lifted her drink to reveal the sparkling engagement ring.
The cameras instantly zoomed in, catching the diamond glisten perfectly under the stadium lights as she also flaunted her fresh metallic green nails.
Social media lit up within minutes, as fans gushed over how effortlessly she showed it off.
“How much is it worth i wonder?” one fan asked, while another chimed in, “Need more ring sightings!!”
A third stated, “Girl we see the bling 💍🤍.”
“First appearance after the announcement. That ringgg,” a fourth raved.
The Bearcats’ official X account fueled the frenzy even more, posting a clip of Swift walking into the stadium alongside Brittany Mahomes.
Fashion was also a talking point as Swift leaned into preppy chic with a white cable-knit sweater vest, pleated denim miniskirt and knee-high boots.
Kelce kept it cool and casual in a red-and-white striped Nike long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and a cap.
As OK! previously reported, the couple announced their engagement on August 26, sharing photos that showed off the dazzling ring front and center.
Experts say the old mine brilliant-cut diamond set on a gold band — custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry — likely came with a hefty price tag.
“Taylor Swift’s ring has an heirloom look that is both romantic and dreamy. It’s traditional with a modern flair,” said Jared Jewelers’ VP of Merchandising, Ann Grimmett. “The center stone appears to be a bezel set five to six carat elongated cushion cut, set in 18k yellow gold. The side stones look to be a half-moon plus a small round, which contributes to its more vintage look.”
Grimmett estimated the cost between $125,000 and $175,000, noting it fits the trend of bold gold, fancy cuts and elongated stones.
Olivia Landau, founder of The Clear Cut and GIA-certified gemologist, guessed the price could fall anywhere from $40,000 to over $100,000.
“Taylor Swift might have one of the trendiest engagement rings of the moment,” she said. “It appears to be a natural elongated old mine antique cushion cut. You can tell it’s a very spready stone, and I’d estimate it to be anywhere from 4 to 7 carats.”
But Philadelphia jeweler Steven Singer believes the actual price soars much higher.
“The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely 1.5 to 2 million [dollars],” he shared. “The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is number one and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now '70s and '80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting.”