Taylor Swift’s 'Heirloom' Engagement Ring Could Be Worth Up to $1.5 Million, Experts Reveal

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce paid a pretty penny for fiancée Taylor Swift’s ‘heirloom’ engagement ring, which experts estimate is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce paid a pretty penny for his fiancée Taylor Swift’s engagement ring, experts believe.

The “Love Story” singer, 35, and NFL football player, 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, in new photos where the big rock took center stage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their romance in 2023.

“Taylor Swift’s ring has an heirloom look that is both romantic and dreamy. It’s traditional with a modern flair,” Jared Jewelers’ VP of Merchandising, Ann Grimmett, shared. “The center stone appears to be a bezel set five to six carat elongated cushion cut, set in 18k yellow gold. The side stones look to be a half-moon plus a small round, which contributes to its more vintage look.”

Grimmett estimated that the ring “cost approximately $125,000 to 175,000,” adding it “aligns to recent trends in bold gold looks, fancy cuts, and oversized elongated stones.”

Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring is Considered 'Trendy'

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's ring is considered 'trendy' by jewelry experts.

Olivia Landau, founder of The Clear Cut and GIA-certified gemologist, shared her insights on the engagement ring as well and estimated the cost to vary between “$40,000 to over $100,000.”

“Taylor Swift might have one of the trendiest engagement rings of the moment,” she explained. “It appears to be a natural elongated old mine antique cushion cut. You can tell it’s a very spready stone, and I’d estimate it to be anywhere from 4 to 7 carats.”

Taylor Swift

Experts Estimate the Ring Could Be Worth Up to $1.5 Million

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia-based jeweler Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers thinks the price tag is substantially higher.

“The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely 1.5 to 2 million [dollars],” he explained. “The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is number one and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now '70s and '80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Started Dating in 2023

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023.

The couple — who started dating in 2023 — shared the shocking engagement news just weeks after Swift made an appearance on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast to announce her new forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The conversation quickly went viral and garnered more than 167 million views within 24 hours.

