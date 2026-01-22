NFL Star Brett Favre Is Adamant on 'Not Giving Up' as Intense Parkinson's Battle 'Progresses'

Article continues below advertisement

Brett Favre’s Parinkson’s battle is worsening — but he isn’t going down without a fight. Even though the NFL Hall of Famer’s disease has “progressed a little faster,” he is staying strong through exercise and seeking out clinical trials. Last year, he biked 6,200 miles despite his medical woes.

Brett Favre has Parkinson's disease.

“That’s all I can do. No way in h--- am I giving up,” the retired quarterback, 56, expressed in a Thursday, January 22, interview. Favre has worked with five different specialists, who have ensured him that a cure for Parkinson is five to 10 years away. “I’m just praying for a cure for me and millions out there who have the same disease,” Favre said. “I’m early. Even though it’s been three years, it’s still early in this disease, so I’m holding out hope something can at least stop the progression, if not cure it.”

Brett Favre is staying active despite his medical battle.

Nights are the most difficult time of day for the football legend, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in September 2024. He first announced the news at a congressional hearing in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. "Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company [Prevacus] I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," he started his speech at the time. “And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Brett Favre has 'rigidity and stiffness' in his Parkinson's disease.

Favre gave an update on the status of his condition in a December 2025 episode of the "4th and Favre" podcast. "I’m probably like most people – I thought there was just one Parkinson’s and that was it. There’s not. There’s multiple, many forms of Parkinson’s," he explained. "And I have what’s called idiopathic, which is the most common. And I think the other thing most people think when they hear of Parkinson’s is they think of shaking."

Brett Favre has 'very little shaking' in his Parkinson's disease.