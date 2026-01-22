or
NFL Star Brett Favre Is Adamant on 'Not Giving Up' as Intense Parkinson's Battle 'Progresses'

NFL star Brett Favre revealed he is staying strong as his Parkinson’s disease 'progresses.'

Jan. 22 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Brett Favre’s Parinkson’s battle is worsening — but he isn’t going down without a fight.

Even though the NFL Hall of Famer’s disease has “progressed a little faster,” he is staying strong through exercise and seeking out clinical trials.

Last year, he biked 6,200 miles despite his medical woes.

“That’s all I can do. No way in h--- am I giving up,” the retired quarterback, 56, expressed in a Thursday, January 22, interview.

Favre has worked with five different specialists, who have ensured him that a cure for Parkinson is five to 10 years away.

“I’m just praying for a cure for me and millions out there who have the same disease,” Favre said. “I’m early. Even though it’s been three years, it’s still early in this disease, so I’m holding out hope something can at least stop the progression, if not cure it.”

Nights are the most difficult time of day for the football legend, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in September 2024. He first announced the news at a congressional hearing in front of the House Ways and Means Committee.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company [Prevacus] I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," he started his speech at the time. “And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Favre gave an update on the status of his condition in a December 2025 episode of the "4th and Favre" podcast.

"I’m probably like most people – I thought there was just one Parkinson’s and that was it. There’s not. There’s multiple, many forms of Parkinson’s," he explained. "And I have what’s called idiopathic, which is the most common. And I think the other thing most people think when they hear of Parkinson’s is they think of shaking."

The former Green Bay Packers player takes medication for his disease, even though his brain and memory are currently doing well.

"I get from time to time, ‘Oh you must not be too bad because you don’t shake.’ I have very little shaking. I have some, but it’s pretty rare," he added. "But as I’ve learned, the Parkinson’s that I have has three different characteristics. One of those three you’ll have as the dominant side effect. It’s cognitive and memory is one. Shaking and tremors is two. And rigidity and stiffness is three. I major in the rigidity and stiffness."

Favre is hopeful but “not holding [his] breath" for a cure.

