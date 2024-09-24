Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre, 54, Reveals He's Battling Parkinson's Disease

In August 2022, Favre, who played in the NFL for 20 seasons, said he previously suffered "thousands" of concussions while on The Bubba Army radio show.

“Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you’re able to play… That’s a concussion,” the star, who is married to Deanna Tynes, previously shared.

“So, based on that, [I’ve suffered] thousand — had to be. Because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs… but I was still able to play. That’s what’s kind of frightening about the concussion thing, because it’s the ones that seem minor that do the damage because you’re able to keep playing," he added.