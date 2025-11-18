NFL Star Myles Garrett’s Bulge Steals the Show in Milestone Sack Moment: 'Man With 3 Legs'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett may be hitting milestones on the football field, but all fans could talk about was a photo that showed off his manhood.
“Myles Garrett is DIFFERENT,” sports show Bussin’ With The Boys captioned a photo of the NFL star, 27, at a post-game conference on Sunday, November 15. In the candid shot, Garrett spoke to reporters about the four sacks he had earlier that evening against the Baltimore Ravens, tying an NFL record.
Myles Garrett's Bulge Went Viral
The photo that had everyone talking showed the shirtless athlete in gray shorts.
“Hard to run from a man with 3 legs,” one user quipped in the comments section, while another fan added, “The 12+ sacks are IN the room.”
“Bro should be sponsored by @subway with the absolute foot long in his pocket,” a third chimed in.
Fans Reacted to Myles Garrett's Bulge
Garrett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. The professional football player made history during the November 16 game, becoming the first to notch 12 or more sacks in six straight seasons.
Myles Garrett's Stats Are Making History
“Another day, another broken record,” the organization wrote on X after the history-making play. “With his first quarter sack, @Flash_Garrett became the first player with 12 sacks in 6 straight seasons.”
While Garrett’s performance may be history-making, the Cleveland Browns are struggling with a 2-7 record, sitting at the bottom of their division. Garrett has emphasized that he isn’t focused on the individual stats and his priority is helping his team win.
Myles Garrett Is Focused on 'Winning'
“The main thing is winning," he explained in a post-game conference. "I want to go out there and have a good game. I feel like that’s what I can do. That’s what they brought me here for, and I feel like that’s a way in which we can win. You know, me going in and taking over. So, all things come to fruition, and some of my personal goals happened, that’s great. But now I want to go and continue to play after January. That’s the biggest goal."