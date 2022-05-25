NFF On Whether NFT Art Is Worth The Hype?

Non Fungible Films is a place that is going to fully embrace the decentralization that Web3 offers, and it is also going to ensure that people who want to create together can work together, fully supported by the professional team at NFF. They are going to be a company to watch as the world of Web3 comes into its own.

Everyone has a little bit of cause to be cautious of things that they don’t understand, especially whenever there is massive hype surrounding them. NFT (Non Fungible Token) art is one of those things, and since NFT’s, cryptocurrency, and blockchain can be so confusing for people to understand, that can make it even harder for those who want to get into the NFT art game.

A non fungible token is basically a certificate of authenticity on a piece of artwork or media. If you buy a piece of NFT art, you aren’t just getting the art, but also the piece of code that says the art is yours. After all, anyone can right click, copy and paste, and then have their own copy of the artwork on their computer, but without that little piece of code it’s effectively worthless.

The verification of the legitimacy of the work makes the digital art even more valuable, the same way a certificate of authenticity increases the value of objects in the real world. But is all that worth the hype that seems to be surrounding it?