Nicholas Brendon's Cause of Death: How Did the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Actor Die?

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Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon has died at age 54, it was revealed on Friday, March 20. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” the actor’s family told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, revealing that Brendon died in his sleep of “natural causes.”

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Source: mega The actor died on March 20.

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art,” the statement continued. “Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.” Brendon, who "had struggles in the past," was “on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing," his family shared.

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Source: mega The star 'had struggles in the past,' his family said.

“Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart,” the statement concluded. “Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

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Source: mega Nicholas Brendon played Xander Harris on 'Buffy.'

Brendon played Xander Harris on Buffy for seven seasons Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Anthony Head and more. Brendon suffered a heart attack in 2023. He had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, as well as cauda equina syndrome. He had undergone several spinal surgeries before his passing. He spoke about struggling with depression as well as alcohol and substance addictions. He checked into rehab between arrests, including for domestic violence charges and prescription fraud.

Source: mega He said he dealt with depression since he was a kid.