'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon 'Doing Fine' Following 'Cardiac Incident,' Family Says
Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Nicholas Brendon is reportedly on the mend after being hospitalized for a “cardiac incident” earlier this summer, his family revealed.
On Monday, August 15, Brendon’s sister took to his Instagram page with an update surrounding the actor’s wellbeing, including several photos of the star presumably amid his health scare.
“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update,” she wrote alongside the post. “Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident,” she continued, specifying that the Criminal Minds alum had been struggling with “tachycardia/arrhythmia.”
“Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina),” she continued, adding that the 51-year-old is “trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.”
‘BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER' ACTOR NICHOLAS BRENDON'S MEDICAL ISSUES & ALLEGED DRUG CHARGES KEEP HIM FROM PROMOTING NEW AMAZON FILM 'WANTON WANT’
As OK! previously reported last September, Brendon’s manager, Theresa Fortier, said The WB icon would not be promoting his latest project, Amazon’s Wanton Want, after experiencing "paralysis in his genitals" and losing his ability to walk due to “deep-seated medical problems and immense pain.”
Fortier claimed that Brendon’s medical problems were exacerbated last August due to his sleeping arrangements after landing in jail for allegedly providing false information to nab prescription drugs.
"During the arrest they were not quite careful with his condition,” she explained at the time. “It has aggravated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have burst another disc or everything fell out of alignment. So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and since then he has been in immense pain with numbness and paralysis.”