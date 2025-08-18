Nicholas Duvernay Says It Would Be a 'No-Brainer' to Return to Upcoming 'White Lotus' Seasons If He's Asked: 'Absolutely'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholas Duvernay will be forever grateful for his role in Season 3 of The White Lotus, which is why if he were ever asked to return in any of the upcoming seasons, he would gladly accept. "Absolutely, that's a no-brainer! I'd do that a thousand times over if I got the chance," the actor, 26, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with OLIPOP.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fabio Lovino/HBO Nicholas Duvernay played Zion in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

The star, who played Zion opposite Natasha Rothwell, gushed about being part of the TV series. "It's kind of what you always dreamed of as an actor, like, 'One day I am going to book something that's going to be so big for me that I'm going to get noticed every time I step outside,' or maybe people come up to you and tell you how much they enjoyed the show. It's always really nice to connect with people who watch the show. Even now, we're a few months detached from the finale, and people still kind of hold that same excitement. People are asking me about Season 4, which I know nothing about!" he shares. "They're like, 'Where is next season? What was it like working with [creator] Mike White?' People are always so full of questions, and I find the in-person interactions very refreshing," he continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fabio Lovino/HBO The actor had an 'amazing' experience filming Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star had an "amazing" experience being on set in Thailand for six months. "It's like summer camp for adults, really," he says. "We had breakfast, lunch and dinner together, and we'd go on little excursions on the island, and throughout that time, I'm a sponge whenever I'm at work and in those environments, so I am soaking in whatever anyone is saying. Walton [Goggins] obviously had a billion stories, John Gries is a veteran of White Lotus as well, so he was the most insightful in terms of the experience and what to expect and how to not burn yourself out." "Carrie Coon is amazing, Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell ... the list goes on and on," he adds. "Even the younger cast, it's a wise group of us up and coming actors. We're all feeding off of each other creatively, spiritually and mentally. We're all connected in a really insane way over the course of six months, and I'm so grateful for it."

Article continues below advertisement

To this day, the cast still keep their group chats going. "We're like, 'You never know when the good old days are the good old days until they are the good old days. We're always looking back and being like, 'We miss this.' Now we're separated from each other, I'd do anything for a week or two and do it all again," he raves. When Duvernay, who was already a fan of the previous two seasons, first booked the role, he was floored. "Everyone freaked out. I flew back to L.A. after Christmas and I had a meeting with Mike, but the WiFi wasn't working on Mike's flight. He called me and delivered the news, and I blacked out a couple of times. I wish I could recall all of it, but I couldn't believe it. He started telling me really sensitive information about the plot, and then said, 'Do you want to come party with us in Thailand?' I was like, 'H--- yeah!' It was a life-changing moment for me. It still took months for it to soak in and sink in."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Duvernay has a lot on his plate — from starring in fashion campaigns to appearing in Amazon's The Love Hypothesis and so much more. But he still made time to appear in OLIPOP's new campaign, which features their low-sugar, high-fiber Root Beer, a nod to his grandfather, whom he grew up drinking Root Beer with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicholasduvernay/Instagram The rising star would 'absolutely' return to 'White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm all about fitness, and obviously, there's not too many sodas you can have that align with staying on track and on top of your health. My lovely team said, 'We think OLIPOP would be a great thing for you,'" he explains of the collab. As a nod to the beloved '90s “Got Milk?” campaign, Duvernay joined the OLIPOP team to share his “soda story” and the memories he has of enjoying his favorite soda flavor with his grandpa growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OLIPOP Nicholas Duvernay loves drinking OLIPOP.