Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Declares She's 'Most Definitely Never Having Another Baby' After Welcoming Her Only Child With Dad-of-12

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi has shut down any possibility of growing her family with Nick Cannon. As the Selling Sunset star, 34, posed with the Wild 'n Out alum, 45, and their son, Legendary Love Cannon, in an adorable professional Easter photoshoot, fans couldn't but wonder if the couple was done expanding their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi Will 'Most Definitely' Not Have Another Baby

Source: @bretiesi/Instagram Bre Tiesi revealed that she was done having children with Nick Cannon.

"I know it's none of my business but are you planning on a new addition? Like a little girl who would look exactly like you," one fan wrote in the comments section of a photo posted on Monday, April 6. The reality TV star gave a blunt response, writing, "I'm most definitely never having another baby."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Is a Father to 12 Children

Source: @bretiesi Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son in June 2028.

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed their son in June 2022. Apart from their son, Cannon is a father to 11 other children. He shares two children with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. He also shares a late son with Scott, 32, who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Abby De La Rosa Opened Up About Relationship With the Other Mothers

Source: @abbydelarosa/Instagram Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Nick Cannon.

Though not much is known about the non-traditional parenting dynamic, De La Rosa, 35, revealed that the six mothers of Cannon's children do not communicate. “As for the mothers… We don’t have any communication with each other,” De La Rosa said last month in a candid interview. “We all live very individual lives. So, in a sense, it feels monogamous.” According to the radio personality, she said Cannon is the one who coordinates playdates among his many kids, adding, "We agree or we’ll send the nannies to do it."

Nick Cannon Rejects Labels in Relationships

Source: @abbydelarosa/Instagram Nick Cannon reportedly rejects labels in relationships.