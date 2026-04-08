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Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Declares She's 'Most Definitely Never Having Another Baby' After Welcoming Her Only Child With Dad-of-12

Photo of Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi revealed whether or not she was open to having more children after welcoming her son, Legendary Love Cannon, in 2022.

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April 8 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

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Bre Tiesi has shut down any possibility of growing her family with Nick Cannon.

As the Selling Sunset star, 34, posed with the Wild 'n Out alum, 45, and their son, Legendary Love Cannon, in an adorable professional Easter photoshoot, fans couldn't but wonder if the couple was done expanding their family.

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Bre Tiesi Will 'Most Definitely' Not Have Another Baby

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Photo of Bre Tiesi revealed that she was done having children with Nick Cannon.
Source: @bretiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi revealed that she was done having children with Nick Cannon.

"I know it's none of my business but are you planning on a new addition? Like a little girl who would look exactly like you," one fan wrote in the comments section of a photo posted on Monday, April 6.

The reality TV star gave a blunt response, writing, "I'm most definitely never having another baby."

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Nick Cannon Is a Father to 12 Children

Photo of Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son in June 2028.
Source: @bretiesi

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son in June 2028.

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed their son in June 2022.

Apart from their son, Cannon is a father to 11 other children. He shares two children with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott.

He also shares a late son with Scott, 32, who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

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Abby De La Rosa Opened Up About Relationship With the Other Mothers

Photo of Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Nick Cannon.
Source: @abbydelarosa/Instagram

Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Nick Cannon.

Though not much is known about the non-traditional parenting dynamic, De La Rosa, 35, revealed that the six mothers of Cannon's children do not communicate.

“As for the mothers… We don’t have any communication with each other,” De La Rosa said last month in a candid interview. “We all live very individual lives. So, in a sense, it feels monogamous.”

According to the radio personality, she said Cannon is the one who coordinates playdates among his many kids, adding, "We agree or we’ll send the nannies to do it."

Nick Cannon Rejects Labels in Relationships

Photo of Nick Cannon reportedly rejects labels in relationships.
Source: @abbydelarosa/Instagram

Nick Cannon reportedly rejects labels in relationships.

De La Rosa claimed that Cannon rejected relationship labels, telling her, "If you label me, you disable me."

“The label thing, I get it. I understand," she said. "But it’s also some truth to it so we’ve had many conversations where it’s like, ‘No, I think you’re polyamorous.’ And ‘[He’s like] I’m not polyamorous! I’m not! I just love, I love.’”

Despite the unconventional relationships, De La Rosa said none of the mothers have spoken negatively about their blended family.

“This is a really beautiful family dynamic,” she explained, describing Cannon as “the best father, the best provider, the best partner.”

She added, "I have chosen to teach my kids is, ‘Daddy loves many people. Daddy has a lot of love to give. That’s just who Daddy is.’ And they know their brothers and sisters’ parents and Miss so-and-so and Miss That, Miss That.”

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