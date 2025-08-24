Nick Jonas Reveals His Bizarre Bedroom Rule That Has Fans Divided
Nick Jonas might have an unconventional approach to bedtime habits, which has left fans divided. The singer, 32, opened up about his unique "beige flag" during the "Are You Okay?" social media series on Tuesday, August 19.
"I think beds are for sleeping only," Jonas shared, instantly sparking conversations among fans.
The Jonas Brothers member elaborated, "Like, I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book in bed or watch TV. I can't do it."
His reasoning? It all comes down to temperature. "I just don't like it to get warm," he said. "I run hot. It's a whole thing."
While he does have a TV in his bedroom, Jonas revealed that when his wife, Priyanka Chopra, wants to catch a show, he opts for a seat beside the bed instead. "I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed," he explained, sparking curiosity and amusement among viewers.
Host Bri Morales labeled his quirk as "crazy," and many users echoed this sentiment in the comments section.
"Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching TV together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao," one shocked fan wrote.
Another chimed in, writing, "I guess it's a good thing I never got the chance to marry Nick Jonas like I thought I would because PULLING UP A CHAIR NEXT TO THE BED would be such a deal breaker for me 😂."
A user humorously declared, "I watched this while eating in bed and I feel attacked."
Another user said: "To be honest, the chair thing would be a motive of discussions in the relationship😭 like, I need to cuddle and sometimes that leads you to other things."
Interestingly, some fans actually found common ground with the pop star. "All this taught me is Nick Jonas is my soulmate," one wrote. Another suggested that his sleeping habit should be labeled a "green flag" instead of a beige one.
Despite their differing views on bedroom activities, Jonas and Chopra, 43, continue to thrive in their five-year marriage.
Recently, Chopra shared insights from the early days of their relationship on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. She recalled feeling "friend-zoned" after arriving 45 minutes late — like "a diva" — to the 2017 Met Gala with Jonas.
Once they went out on their first "proper date," they "never stopped dating" and quickly got engaged in July 2018.
The couple married that December in an extravagant ceremony in Chopra's native India.
In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Chopra Jonas via surrogate. Priyanka expressed their desire to become parents in a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.