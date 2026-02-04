or
Nicki Minaj Questions the Moon Landing as She Fuels Conspiracy Theories: Watch

nicki minaj moon landing conspiracy watch
Source: MEGA;Katie Miller Pod/YouTube

Nicki Minaj reignited moon landing conspiracy theories, insisting humans didn’t land on the moon.



Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Nicki Minaj is questioning the moon landing — and sparking fresh conspiracy chatter.

In a recent episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast,” the “Super Bass” rapper was asked if she believed the Apollo missions actually happened.

“You know, like other conspiracy theories like did we actually land a man on the moon?” Katie Miller asked.

“No, I don’t think we landed on the moon,” Minaj replied, standing firm when the host pressed her.

“You don’t?” Miller double-checked, to which Minaj simply repeated, “No.”

image of Nicki Minaj said she doesn’t believe humans landed on the moon.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube

Nicki Minaj said she doesn’t believe humans landed on the moon.

Miller mentioned she had asked Elon Musk the same question, and he confirmed the moon landings did happen. Minaj shrugged off the comment.

According to NASA, men first walked on the Moon on July 20, 1969, during NASA's Apollo 11 mission. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed the Eagle lunar module in the Sea of Tranquility, with Armstrong taking the first step at 2:56 UTC on July 21.

Source: @patriottakes/X
During the chat, the 43-year-old singer also addressed her controversial support for Donald Trump.

"When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she told Miller, in a podcast clip obtained by Fox News. "I felt that...a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."

image of Nicki Minaj also spoke about Donald Trump on the podcast.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube

Nicki Minaj also spoke about Donald Trump on the podcast.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj, Minaj promoted the podcast to her fans on social media.

"You guys are going to love this interview, Barbz," she wrote.

Source: @simbaoffperc/X
Her comments follow her recent appearance with Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. During the event, Minaj held the president’s seemingly bruised hand while speaking at the podium.

She didn’t hold back about her admiration for Trump, telling the audience, "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."

image of Nicki Minaj defended Donald Trump during the podcast.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj defended Donald Trump during the podcast.

"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she said. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

image of Nicki Minaj also pledged to donate between $150,000 and $300,000 to Trump accounts.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj also pledged to donate between $150,000 and $300,000 to Trump accounts.

Minaj also pledged to donate between $150,000 and $300,000 to Trump accounts, supporting his “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” aimed at giving kids tax-advantaged investment accounts.

On X, she raved about the initiative: “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”

