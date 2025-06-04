Elon Musk Attacks Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' After Leaving His Administration: 'Disgusting Abomination'

The proposed legislation seeks to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while ramping up military and border security funding.

Despite its promising facade, it aims to slash programs such as Medicaid and SNAP — critical lifelines for millions of Americans.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill could add approximately $3.8 trillion to the federal debt over the next decade, aggravating the nation's already soaring liabilities.

Just days after the House passed the bipartisan bill aimed at advancing Trump’s legislative agenda, Musk took to X to express his vehement disapproval.

The SpaceX CEO labeled the legislation a “disgusting abomination,” marking a significant departure from his previously cordial relationship with the Trump administration.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk declared, asserting the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."