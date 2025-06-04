Elon Musk Attacks Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' After Leaving His Administration: 'Disgusting Abomination'
Elon Musk has continued to publicly condemn a crucial funding bill backed by President Donald Trump after the dad-of-14 left the White House.
The Tesla billionaire slammed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" legislation on Tuesday, June 3, calling it a "disgusting abomination" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Elon Musk's Attack on Trump
“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote, sharing a graphic depicting rising national debt over the past three decades. "ENOUGH."
He also responded with a "100" emoji to an X user who wrote that Musk had “reminded everyone: It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs the People.”
He then posted an American flag emoji under a post from conservative news site The Babylon Bee, highlighting a story titled, “The Lord Strengthens Elon One Last Time to Push Pillars of Congress Over and Bring Government Crashing Down.”
Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'
The proposed legislation seeks to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while ramping up military and border security funding.
Despite its promising facade, it aims to slash programs such as Medicaid and SNAP — critical lifelines for millions of Americans.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill could add approximately $3.8 trillion to the federal debt over the next decade, aggravating the nation's already soaring liabilities.
Just days after the House passed the bipartisan bill aimed at advancing Trump’s legislative agenda, Musk took to X to express his vehement disapproval.
The SpaceX CEO labeled the legislation a “disgusting abomination,” marking a significant departure from his previously cordial relationship with the Trump administration.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk declared, asserting the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."
- Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for 'Bowing' to 'President Elon Musk' Over Killed Spending Bill: 'The Founders Are Spinning in Their Graves'
- 'Pathetic': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Babysitting' Elon Musk's Son During Oval Office Press Event
- 'Embarrassing' Elon Musk Mocked for Wearing an Oversized Red MAGA Hat in the Oval Office: See the Silly Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Republicans Back Trump's Bill
Speaker Mike Johnson brushed off Musk’s fiery comments, stating, “For him to come out and pan the whole bill is to me just very disappointing, very surprising.”
Johnson added, “That is a dangerous thing for Elon or anyone who cares about the U.S. economy to be meddling with. And I think the risk is very great. We have to pass this legislation.” Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed Musk's critique, insisting, “We obviously respect everything that Elon did with DOGE. On this particular issue, we have a difference of opinion.”
Thune believes Musk is clinging to outdated CBO data.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also quick to downplay Musk's stance, telling the press pool, “Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he's sticking to it.”
Musk Is Out
At a news conference in the Oval Office where the duo appeared to be on the same page, Trump heralded the spending package.
“It's an unbelievable bill. It cuts your deficits… I'd like to see a bigger cut in taxes,” he proclaimed.
Musk later expressed his disappointment with the bill during a CBS News interview, claiming it contradicted the deficit-reducing work of the DOGE team.