Nicky Hilton 'Loved' Shooting Her Theo Grace x Nicky Hilton Mother's Day Collection With Her Iconic Mom Kathy: 'A Moment I Will Treasure Forever'

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Nicky Hilton is grateful to get to do what she loves alongside her fabulous mom, Kathy Hilton. Ahead of Mother's Day, the pair teamed up for Theo Grace x Nicky Hilton’s Mother’s Day Collection “Made to Treasure," which features six core styles across necklaces, bracelets, brooches, and a pin, with variations available in gold and silver, as well as diamond and non-diamond options.

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Source: Theo Grace by Harper Smith Nicky Hilton loved 'shooting' the campaign with her mom.

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“This Mother’s Day collection is very close to my heart — not just as a mom myself, but for my mom, the moms in my life and the many mothers, grandmothers and caretakers who mean so much to so many," Nicky exclusively told OK!.

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Source: Theo Grace by Harper Smith The pieces are 'thoughtful' and 'timeless.'

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"When designing the collection, we really wanted to create pieces that felt thoughtful, timeless and easy to gift — it's all about celebrating the women in our lives who continue to love and support us. I often say Theo Grace jewelry is like walking love notes- these customizable pieces make you feel special, loved and blessed, as well as stylish and beautiful. I loved shooting the campaign with my mom, we had the best time! She’s taught me so much about style, motherhood and life, so this is a moment I will treasure forever," she added.

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Source: Courtesy of Theo Grace The styles launched on April 6.

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Nicky recently opened up to OK! about her mother's influence on her life. "My mom has always emphasized humility. She taught us to treat everyone with kindness and respect. She always said, 'You meet the same people on the way up as you do on the way down.' That lesson has always stayed with me," she shared, adding that she and her husband, James Rothschild, keep their three kids — daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn and a son named Chasen — grounded. "We keep life very normal. We love spending time together on family trips and family dinners. Most importantly, by instilling good values and good manners, and teaching them what's important and what's not in life," she added.

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Source: Theo Grace by Harper Smith Nicky Hilton is close with her iconic mama.