Nicky Hilton Is 'Always Sharing Tips and Funny Stories About the Kids' With Her Sister Paris: She's 'Not as Strict as Me'

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Nicky Hilton is constantly swapping parenting advice with her sister, Paris Hilton. "We're always sharing little tips or funny stories about the kids. I am always trying to encourage her to keep the kids on a schedule because I feel that children thrive on a schedule, but I don't think Paris is as strict as me," the fashion designer, 42, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her newest collaboration with luxury children’s clothing brand La Coqueta.

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Family means everything to Nicky, and she still lives by the lessons her mother, Kathy Hilton, taught her growing up. "My mom has always emphasized humility. She taught us to treat everyone with kindness and respect. She always said, 'You meet the same people on the way up as you do on the way down.' That lesson has always stayed with me," she shares, adding that she and her husband, James Rothschild, keep their three kids — daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn and a son named Chasen — grounded. "We keep life very normal. We love spending time together on family trips and family dinners. Most importantly, by instilling good values and good manners, and teaching them what's important and what's not in life," she says.

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Source: Simon Evans / Courtesy of La Coqueta Nicky Hilton is super close with her family.

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The blonde beauty is currently excited about this new collection with La Coqueta. "I’ve always loved the brand because their pieces feel timeless and beautifully made, with that classic European charm. As a mother, I’m constantly looking for clothes that are elegant but still practical for children to actually run around in," she reveals. "I love dressing up my kids for holidays and special occasions. We started with mood boards that included lots of my childhood photos and dresses that I wore. Thankfully, my mother kept many of the dresses that belonged to Paris and I. It's really all the things that I love — pastels, bows, Peter Pan collars and lace. At the end of the day, the goal was to create pieces that feel special— things you might save, pass down, or remember from childhood. I wanted to create pieces that were beautiful and practical for running around." Since Nicky shares a tight bond with her brood, she named some of the designs after her children, nieces, brother and great-grandfather Conrad. "Family means everything to me, so it felt really special to name the pieces after the people closest to me. It makes the collection feel very personal," she says.

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Source: Simon Evans / Courtesy of La Coqueta Nicky Hilton shares three kids with her husband.

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Nicky might have even passed down the fashion bug to her tots. "My daughters definitely have opinions already. They love picking out their outfits. Currently, they still let me dress them in coordinating outfits for a special holiday like Christmas or Easter, but I know those days are numbered," she quips. "They love playing dress up, it’s really fun. They love to put on a fashion show in my closet where they just pile on accessories, find the highest heels and parade around my room." "It's too early to tell, but I think my youngest daughter definitely has a love for fashion. She likes to sit in on my design Zoom meetings. She likes to put in creative input but is also curious about learning the business aspect of it," she adds.

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Nicky certainly has her hands full, but she's open to "exploring new creative projects, especially ones that combine fashion, design and family. I've taken a particular interest in the home space so I'm very excited to be exploring that. My mom and I have some fun projects together in the works so stay tuned!" she states.

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Source: Simon Evans / Courtesy of La Coqueta Nicky Hilton is excited about this new collection with La Coqueta.

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Additionally, Nicky's also been keeping busy with her jewelry brand, Theo Grace, which is named after her daughters. "The brand is incredibly personal to me. I’ve always loved jewelry because it’s something you can wear every day that also holds so much meaning. With Theo Grace, I wanted to create pieces that feel timeless and classic, but also sentimental. I always say the pieces are like walking love notes. Many of the designs can be personalized with initials, photos, or special engravings, which makes them feel really unique and special to the person wearing them. The idea is to create jewelry you can layer, live in, and hopefully one day pass down. It’s really about celebrating the moments and people you want to keep close to your heart. I can’t share too much just yet, but I have a very exciting new collection coming up with my jewelry brand, Theo Grace, that I have been collaborating on with my mom — so definitely keep an eye out. She’s my favorite person to collaborate with because she constantly keeps me entertained. We also share a very similar aesthetic and taste, so working together feels incredibly seamless."

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Source: Simon Evans / Courtesy of La Coqueta Nicky's newest collab with La Coqueta launches on March 19.