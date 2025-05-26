Nicola Coughlan's Friends Fear Boyfriend Jake Dunn Will 'Break Her Heart' Over 13-Year Age Gap
Nicola Coughlan might be head over heels for her boyfriend Jake Dunn, who is more than 10 years her junior, but her inner circles are quite concerned suggest for the Bridgerton star.
"The age difference is the main issue," the source shared with a news outlet. "She's 38 and he's 25 and while that's not a huge deal for some couples, Nicola's got a few friends warning her that Jake will eventually break her heart."
Despite this, Coughlan isn't listening her pals' warnings. "Jake is young, but they have a great connection and there's plenty of chemistry," noted the insider. "So, Nicola's not listening to all the chatter and just taking things one day at a time. She and Jake are having fun and that's good enough."
The pair first ignited romance rumors back in August 2024, when they were spotted together at a music festival in England. The sparks really flew in October 2024, when Dunn was photographed wrapping his arm around the Netflix darling while they enjoyed a leisurely stroll in London, with Coughlan clasping his hand in a tender gesture.
She made it Instagram official on his 25th birthday, February 12, posting a sweet shot of Dunn looking dapper on what looked like a movie set, sweetly captioning it, "Happy Birthday," alongside a red heart emoji.
The couple lit up their first red carpet appearance at the BAFTA Television and Television Craft Nominees' Party on April 24.
After fans rallied behind the idea of a real-life romance between the blonde babe and her Bridgerton costar, Luke Newton — who plays Colin Bridgerton to her Penelope Featherington — Coughlan's new love with Dunn has fans buzzing.
Everyone loved their on-screen chemistry, dubbing the couple "Polin," and as Coughlan told Time in October 2024, "A lot of people really want me to marry Luke. We have this gorgeous friendship. We have such a love for one another…"
Coughlan opened up about a particularly daring scene from the latest season, recalling its intimate yet nerve-wracking nature. "It was intimate, but it was also scary because of the level of nudity," she explained. "We wanted to do justice to the story and this beautiful moment where he makes her feel really loved and they're vulnerable together. I'm so proud of that scene."
But don't be fooled — Coughlan has a cheeky side too.
On being hailed "brave" for her topless scenes, she quipped, "Don't call me brave. I have a cracking pair of b-----. There's nothing brave about that, that's actually just me showing them off."
Yet, while she embraces her body, she voiced her concern over how her figure is scrutinized. "I'm a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K., and I'm seen as a 'plus-size heroine,'" she lamented.
"Not to mention, I worked my a-- off for that show. I barely saw my family and friends, and people were just going, 'But your body …'"
Even when fans focus on her curves, Coughlan maintained, "But I don't take it as nice. Making it about how I look is reductive and boring. What if I was suddenly going to play a ballerina and lose a s--- ton of weight, are you not going to like me anymore? That's insane and so insulting."