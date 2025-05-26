Nicola Coughlan's Friends Fear Boyfriend Jake Dunn Will 'Break Her Heart' Over 13-Year Age Gap

Nicola Coughlan might be head over heels for her boyfriend Jake Dunn, who is more than 10 years her junior, but her inner circles are quite concerned suggest for the Bridgerton star.

"The age difference is the main issue," the source shared with a news outlet. "She's 38 and he's 25 and while that's not a huge deal for some couples, Nicola's got a few friends warning her that Jake will eventually break her heart."

Despite this, Coughlan isn't listening her pals' warnings. "Jake is young, but they have a great connection and there's plenty of chemistry," noted the insider. "So, Nicola's not listening to all the chatter and just taking things one day at a time. She and Jake are having fun and that's good enough."