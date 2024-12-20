'Bridgerton' Beauty! Nicola Coughlan Fans Drool Over Actress' 'Snatched' Waist in Stunning Video: Watch
Nicola Coughlan wowed fans with what might be her final thirst trap of 2024.
On Thursday, December 19, the Bridgerton star took to Instagram with "part one" of highlights from her successful year in Hollywood.
The first of many slides included in the social media post featured Coughlan recording herself in the mirror while behind-the-scenes shooting content for her campaign with SKIMS, which dropped in June 2024.
The Netflix star was the face of Kim Kardashian's brand's Soft Lounge collection. The drop was made up of various comfy styles, including SKIMS' fan-favorite slip dresses, which Coughlan wore the long-sleeved version of in the stunning video.
Coughlan posed confidently in the video, as she shook her hips a bit before giving a flirtatious wink to the camera.
In the comments section of the post, fans were taken aback by the blonde beauty's figure.
"OKAY WAIST??!!?" one admirer exclaimed, as another added, "what an incredible year ❤️❤️Also [first video] 🔥 she said waist where?!"
"MISS GIRL! The first slide!! 🥰 can i please have your hand in marriage? 🥹," a third supporter quipped, while a fourth fan admitted: "Gray dress is my Roman Empire. ✨💖."
Coughlan herself was admittedly a supporter of SKIMS and loved how their designs looked on her body before the brand even reached out with interest in a partnership.
"I'm so honored to be in SKIMS latest campaign," she said in a press release at the time. "I've been a fan of SKIMS since the beginning. It's been my on set lounging outfit since day one. I love that it's a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing."
Kardashian is mutually a fan of Coughlan.
Back in 2021, the reality star flipped out after learning her famous family was used as inspiration behind the Featheringtons — one of the main families in Bridgerton.
"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, tweeted more than three years ago.
"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!" Kardashian said in response, referencing gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, Coughlan's character's alter ego.
Coughlan's drool-worthy video wasn't the only style fans raved over in her recent Instagram carousel of images and clips.
In one photo attached to the upload, the Derry Girls actress donned a cleavage-baring sparkly black dress from Richard Quinn.
The beaded, off-the-shoulder ensemble perfectly hugged her chest, as its neckline swooped down just enough to seductively show off her features. Coughlan accessorized the look with black sunglasses and earrings.