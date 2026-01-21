Who Are Nicola Peltz's Billionaire Parents? All About Nelson and Claudia Peltz

Article continues below advertisement

Nelson Peltz Is a Billionaire Investor

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson, is a co-founder of an investment firm.

Long before her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz already belonged to an influential and prominent lineage. The Last Airbender star's father, Nelson Peltz, is a billionaire investor. He dropped out of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to work for his family's food distribution company, per Business Insider. During a lecture at the University of Miami in September 2023, he opened up about his decision to leave college. "I just didn't get to class that much and, when I did get to class, I couldn't figure out when I was going to use accounting and finance and economics," he told the crowd. "I was way too immature to be in a place like that." Nelson co-founded investment firm Trian Fund Management in 2005. He was previously part of the boards of H.J. Heinz Company, Wendy's and Mondelēz International, Inc. Additionally, he has served as the director of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp since 2015 and Unilever PLC since 2022.

Claudia Heffner Peltz Is a Former Fashion Model

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Claudia Heffner Peltz reportedly helps Nicola Peltz with her outfits.

As a former fashion model, Claudia Heffner Peltz has always been hands-on when it comes to choosing Nicola's outfits. "I'll give my mom three options and ask her what I should wear, or she'll sometimes send me what she sees and likes," the Bates Motel actress said in a February 2024 interview. "I feel lucky to have relationships with Victoria [Beckham] and Valentino and some other brands, so I can just ask them to send me clothes. But it's very different from having a stylist." Claudia stepped away from the industry following her marriage to Nelson.

Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz Married in 1985

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz's parents, Nelson and Claudia, have been married for four decades.

Nelson and Claudia exchanged vows in a ceremony in 1985. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Nicola shared her thoughts about her parents' decades-long of marriage. "My parents have been together more than 40 years, and they always make fun of each other," she revealed. "My dad is just so cute. When my mom leaves the room, he's always just like, 'She's so beautiful.'" Nicola added, "They still act like young kids in love. Literally, they're always making out, to the point where my brother's like, 'I'm closing my eyes. Stop making out.' They’re so in love, and being able to grow up with that is so beautiful. I would never settle for anything other than that."

Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz Share 8 Children Together

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz is the third youngest of her siblings.

Throughout their four-decade marriage, Nelson and Claudia have expanded their brood and welcomed eight children: Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Nicola, Zachary and Gregory. "Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart," Nicola told an outlet. "I go to Florida any chance I get, and we stay at my parents' house. It honestly makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around. It's really hard to get us all in the same place because there are so many of us. When we're all together, it's so fun."

Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz Keep Their Family Life Out of the Public Spotlight

Source: @willpeltz/Instagram Nicola Peltz said her family keeps her 'very, very grounded' as her career continues to grow.

Despite their broad connections, the Peltz family maintains a largely private home life. "My family is not in the limelight. I don’t see them like that at all," Nicola told Grazia in a December 2022 interview. "I come from a hockey family. All my brothers play hockey and my parents are, I guess, anti-Hollywood. They didn't grow up in L.A. or anything."

Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz Initially Tried to Discourage Nicola From Pursuing an Acting Career

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram They supported Nicola Peltz at the premiere of her film 'Lola.'