Article continues below advertisement
Nicola Peltz Celebrates Her Dad's Birthday Amid Ongoing Drama With Husband Brooklyn Beckham's Parents: Photos

Photo of Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Nelson Peltz
Source: MEGA/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz is in good spirits with her dad despite tension with husband Brooklyn Beckham's family.

July 1 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz is holding her parents close as the Beckham family feud persists.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife attended an 83rd birthday celebration for her billionaire father, Nelson, with David and Victoria Beckham noticeably absent, on Monday, June 30.

nicola peltz celebrates dad birthday drama brooklyn beckham parents
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz smooched her father at his birthday festivities.

Nicola, 30, was all smiles as she placed a hand on her dad's shoulder. Brooklyn, 26, stood at her side and leaned over the patriarch, who was seated at the table with a half-eaten slice of cake. The actress donned a plunging black sports bra and leggings while her man sported a graphic tee and backward baseball cap.

The couple was joined by several of Nicola's family members, including her siblings Will, Brad, Diesel, Greg, Zachary and Matthew Peltz. Her sister, Brittany, was not photographed.

nicola peltz celebrates dad birthday drama brooklyn beckham parents
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham allegedly dated his brother Romeo's ex Kim Turnbull.

One sweet snapshot showed Nicola kissing her dad on the cheek while she held him in an embrace.

"Happy birthday dad! i am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father i could ever dream of," she captioned her Instagram post. "I love you more than i could ever begin to express — you’re the wind beneath my wings. i loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us — our constant love and support 🩷."

Why Is Brooklyn Beckham Fighting With Parents David and Victoria?

nicola peltz celebrates dad birthday drama brooklyn beckham parents
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in April 2022.

The birthday festivities come amid a lingering quarrel between the spouses and Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria. Although the exact reasoning behind the tension has not been confirmed, insiders believe it is due to Nicola's control over her husband.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," a source spilled to a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Ditch David Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

nicola peltz celebrates dad birthday drama brooklyn beckham parents
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have four kids.

Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly tried to see David for his 50th birthday bash in May but were turned down. However, another insider alleged the couple made little effort to try and celebrate, rendering their behavior "appalling."

"In some ways, this is no surprise, but I guess no one could believe they would actually snub David’s 50th when there were so many events they could have gone to, or ways to spend time with the family...their behavior has been appalling," the source claimed.

Brooklyn is also not on speaking terms with his brother Romeo as rumors swirl about the eldest Beckham having previously dated Kim Turnbull, whom Romeo was with until their recent split.

