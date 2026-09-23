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Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Matching Full Beard: Photos

Image of Nicolas Cage.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage debuted a new look, sporting silver-gray hair and a matching full beard.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Nicolas Cage debuted a dramatic new look that had fans doing a double take.

On Saturday, September 19, the Oscar winner stepped out with gray hair and a matching full beard to attend the opening night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

He was accompanied at the event by wife Riko Shibata.

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His Wife Matched the Moment in All-White

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Image of Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata hit the red carpet together.

Cage wore a midnight-blue dinner jacket with a subtle circular pattern and contrasting shawl lapels. He paired it with an open-necked white shirt, black trousers and polished black loafers.

Shibata opted for a monochromatic all-white ensemble of her own. She wore a sequin-covered trench with sheer sleeves over a matching button-up shirt, paired with flowy linen pants and flats.

The 31-year-old styled her long, dark hair down and sleek.

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Upcoming Film Roles May Explain Cage's New Look

Image of Nicolas Cage.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage is engaged a few acting projects, which may account for the new look.

It's unclear whether the new gray look is simply Cage embracing his natural aging process or the result of a role he's currently filming.

The Ghost Rider star has a full slate of projects on the way, including Lords of War, Madden and Fortitude.

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His Last Red Carpet Look Was Very Different

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Image of Nicolas Cage.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage usually sports a clean-shaven look with darker hair.

The Face/Off actor's last red carpet appearance came in June at the IndieWire TV Honors. He attended the event clean-shaven with his usual darker hair on full display.

The Hollywood icon was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a slightly undone button-up shirt and shiny dress shoes.

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Shibata Has Frequently Joined Him at Public Events

Image of Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata have attended several red carpets together.

Shibata has become a regular presence by Cage's side at red carpet events over the past few years.

The two attended the Oscars together in 2024, walking the carpet holding hands, according to The Independent. It was their first joint appearance since the 2023 premiere of Cage's film Renfield.

Two years earlier, the couple turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, as per People. There, Cage wore a classic black suit topped with a gray fedora while Shibata donned a traditional kimono.

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Their Relationship Has Spanned Several Years

Image of Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata have been married for over five years.

Cage and Shibata got engaged over FaceTime in 2020. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in February 2021, incorporating both Catholic and Shinto traditions.

The Longlegs actor has spoken about their first meeting, where a shared enthusiasm for animals helped them connect.

"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 premiere of Pig.

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