Nicolas Cage Admits He Never Expected to Have 3 Kids With 3 Different Women, Gushes Over Raising His First Daughter

Cage and his wife met while he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan.

In an interview, the dad-of-three revealed he popped the question in 2020 while they were in different countries.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for six months," he explained. "We were really happy together and we were really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

In 2021, they tied the knot, marking the actor's fifth marriage.