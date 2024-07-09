OK Magazine
Nicolas Cage Admits He Never Expected to Have 3 Kids With 3 Different Women, Gushes Over Raising His First Daughter

Photo of Nicolas Cage.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Nicolas Cage is getting candid about his untraditional life as a dad to three kids.

In a new interview, the actor explained it's a "different experience" parenting son Weston, 33, with ex Christina Fulton, son Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim and 22-month-old daughter August with wife Riko Shibata.

nicolas cage never expected kids different women first daughter
Source: mega

Nicolas Cage has three children.

"Each one has a different mother. It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married — that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened," he shared.

"So every child is different," the movie star, 60, noted. "There’s a different kind of level of attention."

nicolas cage never expected kids different women first daughter
Source: mega

The actor and his wife, Riko Shibata, welcomed a daughter in 2022.

Since he's been "very immersed" in raising his and Shibata's toddler, Cage admitted he's had little time for leisurely activities like reading, adding, "sleep is gone."

The Ghost Rider lead also revealed how things have changed now that he has his first daughter, sharing, "this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive."

nicolas cage never expected kids different women first daughter
Source: mega

Cage has been married five times.

Cage and his wife met while he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan.

In an interview, the dad-of-three revealed he popped the question in 2020 while they were in different countries.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for six months," he explained. "We were really happy together and we were really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

In 2021, they tied the knot, marking the actor's fifth marriage.

MORE ON:
Nicolas Cage
nicolas cage never expected kids different women first daughter
Source: mega

The actor met his current wife in Japan.

Cage's happy home life may be one of the reasons he's thinking of taking a step back from Hollywood.

"I feel I've pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema," he explained. "I’d like to leave on a high note and say, 'Adios.'"

The National Treasure star clarified that he's not retiring from acting all together, but he does want to dabble in other areas of it.

"I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward. But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats," he said.

As for what his future work may entail, Cage said he's "very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television."

"I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me," the star stated. "We’ll see."

