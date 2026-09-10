Nicolas Cage's $10.5 Million Malibu Mansion Sinkhole Nightmare Worsens as Neighbors Are Forced to Evacuate

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A sinkhole that opened up near Nicolas Cage's California home has now forced some of his neighbors to evacuate. On September 9, Malibu city officials issued an emergency warning of “imminent danger” for Cage's neighbors on Sea Level Drive, after a sinkhole took out Cage's driveway and the road outside of his $10.5 million home.

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A Giant Hole Outside Cage's Home

Source: MEGA Nicolas Cage's driveway collapsed.

Seven of the homes neighboring Cage's were deemed unsafe for occupancy because of "hazardous conditions." An additional 24 homes on Sea Level Drive were flagged due to their lack of safe vehicular access. All 31 properties were marked unsafe due to "the loss of access for Fire and Sheriff’s personnel to respond to medical, fire or law enforcement emergencies,” says a statement on the city of Malibu's website. “The collapse of a beachfront driveway extended into the roadway, blocking resident and emergency access. Sea Level Drive has a single entry and exit,” the statement reads.

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Cage's Neighbors Forced to Evacuate

Source: MEGA The massive hole is believed to have been caused by hurricane damage.

Affected residents have been moved to a temporary emergency shelter by the American Red Cross at Malibu High School. No injuries resulting from the sinkhole have been reported. The hole outside Cage's home is said to be 30 feet by 30 feet wide. KTLA reports that the sinkhole was likely caused by “coastal erosion from high waves and tides associated with Hurricane Marie.” The National Treasure actor has yet to comment on the situation.

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No Injuries Reported

Source: MEGA Cage was not home at the time of the incident.

The house may have been undergoing a renovation at the time the sinkhole opened up. Photos of the scene show a port-a-potty in the sinkhole, as well as a garbage can and other items. "It doesn’t appear that anybody was home,” KTLA reporter Rich Prickett said. “As a matter of fact, the house looks like it is under some sort of renovation." Cage purchased the house in 2024.

Cage's 'Spider-Noir' Had Just Been Canceled

Source: MEGA The hole opened up right as 'Spider-Noir' was canceled.