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Nicolas Cage's $10.5 Million Malibu Mansion Sinkhole Nightmare Worsens as Neighbors Are Forced to Evacuate

Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage's neighbors had to be evacuated due to the sinkhole outside his home.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

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A sinkhole that opened up near Nicolas Cage's California home has now forced some of his neighbors to evacuate.

On September 9, Malibu city officials issued an emergency warning of “imminent danger” for Cage's neighbors on Sea Level Drive, after a sinkhole took out Cage's driveway and the road outside of his $10.5 million home.

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A Giant Hole Outside Cage's Home

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Photo of Nicolas Cage's driveway collapsed.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage's driveway collapsed.

Seven of the homes neighboring Cage's were deemed unsafe for occupancy because of "hazardous conditions." An additional 24 homes on Sea Level Drive were flagged due to their lack of safe vehicular access.

All 31 properties were marked unsafe due to "the loss of access for Fire and Sheriff’s personnel to respond to medical, fire or law enforcement emergencies,” says a statement on the city of Malibu's website.

“The collapse of a beachfront driveway extended into the roadway, blocking resident and emergency access. Sea Level Drive has a single entry and exit,” the statement reads.

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Cage's Neighbors Forced to Evacuate

Photo of The massive hole is believed to have been caused by hurricane damage.
Source: MEGA

The massive hole is believed to have been caused by hurricane damage.

Affected residents have been moved to a temporary emergency shelter by the American Red Cross at Malibu High School.

No injuries resulting from the sinkhole have been reported. The hole outside Cage's home is said to be 30 feet by 30 feet wide. KTLA reports that the sinkhole was likely caused by “coastal erosion from high waves and tides associated with Hurricane Marie.”

The National Treasure actor has yet to comment on the situation.

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No Injuries Reported

Photo of Cage was not home at the time of the incident.
Source: MEGA

Cage was not home at the time of the incident.

The house may have been undergoing a renovation at the time the sinkhole opened up. Photos of the scene show a port-a-potty in the sinkhole, as well as a garbage can and other items.

"It doesn’t appear that anybody was home,” KTLA reporter Rich Prickett said. “As a matter of fact, the house looks like it is under some sort of renovation."

Cage purchased the house in 2024.

Cage's 'Spider-Noir' Had Just Been Canceled

Photo of The hole opened up right as 'Spider-Noir' was canceled.
Source: MEGA

The hole opened up right as 'Spider-Noir' was canceled.

Other than dealing with a giant hole outside of his home, Cage is dealing with the cancelation of Spider-Noir, which was canceled after one season by Amazon despite positive reviews and 11 Emmy nominations and five wins.

His next work will be starring as former NFL coach and announcer John Madden in David O. Russell's Madden. He is also working on a new post-apocalyptic thriller called Parish and will reprise his role of Yuri Orlov in an upcoming sequel to 2005's Lord of War.

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