Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 Million Malibu Mansion Nearly Swallowed by Massive Sinkhole

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A massive 30-by-30-foot sinkhole collapsed the driveway of actor Nicolas Cage's $10.5 million Malibu, Calif., mansion. Severe coastal erosion, heavy rain and pounding waves from Hurricane Marie triggered the structural collapse along Sea Level Drive in the swanky seaside enclave.

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Source: MEGA Waves from a storm destroyed part of Nicolas Cage's Malibu, Calif., mansion.

The actor has not issued an official statement regarding the event. Geologists and city emergency officials have attributed the disaster entirely to natural causes. The storm churned up massive 10-to-15-foot waves in the Pacific Ocean. The relentless pounding surf and high tides completely washed away the ground underneath the private driveway.

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Source: MEGA Nobody was in the home when the catastrophe struck.

Recent downpours in Southern California further oversaturated the remaining soil, triggering the sudden 30-by-30-foot collapse. The property — which Cage purchased in 2024 — was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

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Source: MEGA Some residents were ordered to evacuate the area.

“The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company are working to assess the situation. At this time, the City red-tagged five homes (prohibited entry). The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company will continue to assess the situation to determine safety concerns for the surrounding area, and will provide updates as they become available,” the City of Malibu, which later ordered an evacuation for the affected properties, wrote on social media on Tuesday, September 8.

Nicolas Cage Once Bought a 'Haunted' Home

Source: MEGA The movie star's 'haunted' home in Louisiana was seized during his tax lien.