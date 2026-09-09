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Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 Million Malibu Mansion Nearly Swallowed by Massive Sinkhole

Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

The movie star purchased the home in 2024.

Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

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A massive 30-by-30-foot sinkhole collapsed the driveway of actor Nicolas Cage's $10.5 million Malibu, Calif., mansion. Severe coastal erosion, heavy rain and pounding waves from Hurricane Marie triggered the structural collapse along Sea Level Drive in the swanky seaside enclave.

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Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Waves from a storm destroyed part of Nicolas Cage's Malibu, Calif., mansion.

The actor has not issued an official statement regarding the event. Geologists and city emergency officials have attributed the disaster entirely to natural causes.

The storm churned up massive 10-to-15-foot waves in the Pacific Ocean. The relentless pounding surf and high tides completely washed away the ground underneath the private driveway.

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Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Nobody was in the home when the catastrophe struck.

Recent downpours in Southern California further oversaturated the remaining soil, triggering the sudden 30-by-30-foot collapse.

The property — which Cage purchased in 2024 — was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

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Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Some residents were ordered to evacuate the area.

“The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company are working to assess the situation. At this time, the City red-tagged five homes (prohibited entry). The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company will continue to assess the situation to determine safety concerns for the surrounding area, and will provide updates as they become available,” the City of Malibu, which later ordered an evacuation for the affected properties, wrote on social media on Tuesday, September 8.

Nicolas Cage Once Bought a 'Haunted' Home

Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

The movie star's 'haunted' home in Louisiana was seized during his tax lien.

Superstitious types blame the star’s misfortunes on an infamous "haunted house curse" centering on his 2007 purchase of the legendary LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans.

Widely considered the most haunted house in America, the property carries a dark history stemming from the 1830s, when Madame Delphine LaLaurie tortured and killed enslaved people in its attic.

Cage, 62, bought the mansion for $3.4 million with the eccentric goal of using its spooky energy to write the "great American horror novel.” However, he allegedly became too terrified ever to spend a single night there.

Just two years later, in 2009, the Leaving Las Vegas star suffered a catastrophic financial collapse, resulting in a $14 million IRS tax lien.

The mansion was seized and foreclosed. Local fans believe the mansion's curse triggered a multi-year downturn in his career, forcing him into a string of low-budget, direct-to-video films to pay off his massive debts.

His financial managers strongly disputed the supernatural angle, pointing to his real estate spending habits — which included multiple castles, a private island and a $276,000 dinosaur skull.

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