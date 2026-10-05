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Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Recalls Mother's 'Guttural' Scream After Her Brutal Murder: 'Just Awful'

Photo of Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson
Source: MEGA

Denise Brown remembered waking up to her mother's 'guttural' screams the morning of Nicole Brown Simpson's death.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

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Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Denise Brown recalled the devastating moment their mother learned Nicole had been murdered.

"I heard my mom scream a scream that I had never heard from a human being," Denise said in an interview published on Monday, October 5. "It was so guttural. Just awful."

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Denise Brown Recalled O.J. Simpson Following Nicole Brown Simpson

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Photo of Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson were married from 1985 to 1992.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson were married from 1985 to 1992.

Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she shared with her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, on June 12, 1994.

Denise remembered the final evening before Nicole was murdered, recalling how her sister looked out the restaurant's window and noticed her ex-husband outside.

"All of a sudden she goes, 'Oh my God, there he is.' He was driving by," Denise claimed. "I saw these headlights. She said, 'He's constantly following me.'"

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'He Killed Nicole'

Photo of Denise Brown claimed that she knew in her 'soul' that O.J. Simpson killed Nicole Simpson Brown.
Source: MEGA

Denise Brown claimed she knew in her 'soul' that O.J. Simpson killed Nicole Simpson Brown.

The next morning, Denise woke up to her mother's screams around 6 a.m. and learned her sister and Ron had been stabbed outside her home.

"OJ Simpson. I knew in my heart, in my gut, in my soul that he killed Nicole. Everything started flashing back into my head," she said. "Everything about her relationship, everything over the 17 years."

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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted

Photo of O.J. Simpson was found liable of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goodman's deaths in a 1997 civil wrongful-death trial suit.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was found liable of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goodman's deaths in a 1997 civil wrongful-death trial suit.

The NFL player was arrested and charged but later acquitted of the murders in the 1995 criminal trial. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil suit and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.

Though Denise initially said Nicole was "not a battered woman" in early interviews, it took her years to accept that her sibling was a victim of abuse. She has since dedicated herself to educating others on the topic.

Denise Brown Urged Nicole Brown Simpson to Leave O.J. Simpson

Photo of O.J. Simpson died at 76 in 2024.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson died at 76 in 2024.

"I wish I would have had the wherewithal to not say the things that I said. Because telling an abused woman what to do and think is being just as bad as their abuser,” Denise wrote in her new book, My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn't Hurt, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 6.

During the abuse, Denise described urging Nicole to leave O.J. for her own safety.

"I said, 'Nicole, it's time. You’ve got to get away from this guy. He’s dangerous,'" Denise wrote, adding Nicole refused to take her advice. "'I do not want to ruin his career. I don’t want to trash his reputation,' she said. 'I cannot do that to my children. Can’t do it.'"

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