Nicole Brown Simpson 'Challenged' O.J. Simpson After He Was Caught Lurking in the Bushes While She Was Inside With Another Man, Her Ex Reveals

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Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-lover Joseph Perrulli revealed the late starlet "challenged" O.J. Simpson after he lurked outside of her home while the pair was cozying up inside. Joseph made the bombshell confession to in a new interview following the release of his memoir, The Forgotten Briefcase, which details his relationship with Nicole in the final years before her tragic murder. The pair became romantically involved in 1992, shortly after her separation from O.J. Joseph reflected on O.J.'s eerie presence in their relationship, which ultimately led to their breakup.

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'She Challenged Him'

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson claimed he was just checking on Nicole Brown Simpson.

After one particular date at Nicole's home, Joseph remembered feeling uneasy as he walked out of her front door. “I thought I smelled her perfume,” he told People. “It was like she’d been standing there. I got this strange sense, and in Brentwood at the time, you never felt that." Joseph later learned that Nicole occasionally wore the same cologne as O.J. "It was a tony neighborhood, and so I got in my car and kept feeling the need to look over my shoulder," he added. "I remember looking in the rearview mirror.” Weeks later, neighbors told Nicole they'd seen O.J. lurking outside that night. Nicole confronted him, demanding to know why he had been skulking around her home. "She challenged him on coming to the house when she was there with someone," Joseph remembered.

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Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson claimed he did not have a problem with Joseph.

"He said he just happened to be driving by and wanted to make sure everything was okay,” Joseph recalled. “He also said he really didn’t have a problem with me. He felt I was a gentleman." In the few months that they dated, odd synchronicities with O.J. continued to happen. While jogging around the neighborhood with Nicole and another friend, Joseph felt the football player looming once again. "I looked ahead and see this man with two children at the corner of the Brentwood Country Mart and it's O.J.," Joseph spilled. "Our friend seizes up and said, ‘Joseph, whatever you do, keep running.’ I felt I needed to approach him, but she was insistent. It felt like one of the most cowardly things I’d ever done," he added. "Before I passed, it almost felt like he marked me. His glare was penetrating."

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Why Did Joseph Perrulli and Nicole Brown Simpson Break Up?

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson showed up unannounced to a family barbecue.

On another occasion, Joseph attended a family barbecue of Nicole's while on a weekend getaway in Laguna Beach, Calif. "I just want to let you know [O.J.] is in town," a family member told Joseph. "He’s on his way here." "I didn’t think I could live my life like this, feeling like this man’s lurking everywhere I go," Joseph said. "As hard as it was, I left the next day and decided to end the relationship." The same night, Joseph had a dream he and Nicole died in a car accident together after driving off a cliff. "When I woke up, I collected all the things we’d shared — the books, my journals, the letters — and I put it in my briefcase, and I hid it," he shared. He didn't open it again until 2024, inspiring his memoir.

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson pleaded not guilty to Nicole Brown Simpson's death.