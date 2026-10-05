Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Reveals Eerie Final Encounter With O.J. Simpson Before Her Murder: 'He's Constantly Following Me'

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Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Denise Brown revealed an eerie interaction with O.J. Simpson the evening before her sibling was brutally murdered. Denise looked back on spending her sister's final day with her at a family celebration at a restaurant on June 12, 1994, when she saw Nicole staring out the window after noticing her ex-husband drive by.

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Nicole Brown Claimed O.J. Simpson Was 'Constantly' Following Her

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson tied the knot in 1985.

"All of a sudden she goes, 'Oh my God, there he is.' He was driving by," Denise said in an interview published on Monday, October 5. "I saw these headlights. She said, 'He's constantly following me.'" Though they brushed off the subject at the time and continued discussing their upcoming summer plans, Denise woke up the next morning to her mother's screams at 6 a.m.

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Denise Brown Recalled Her Mother's 'Guttural Scream'

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992 after six years of marriage.

"I heard my mom scream a scream that I had never heard from a human being," Denise recalled. "It was so guttural. Just awful." Denise explained that the Los Angeles Police Department called to inform them that Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were stabbed on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she shared with her ex-husband. The My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn't Hurt author said her suspicions immediately turned to the NFL star.

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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted

Source: MEGA Denise Brown claimed she knew in her 'heart' that O.J. Simpson killed Nicole Simpson Brown.

"OJ Simpson. I knew in my heart, in my gut, in my soul that he killed Nicole," Denise told the outlet. "Everything started flashing back into my head. Everything about her relationship, everything over the 17 years." O.J. was arrested and charged with the murders, though he was acquitted of crimes in the 1995 criminal trial. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil suit and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.

Denise Brown Reveals Her Regrets Over How She Handled Sister Nicole's Troubled Marriage

Source: MEGA Denise Brown admitted that she regrets what she told Nicole Brown Simpson during the abuse.