Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Reveals Eerie Final Encounter With O.J. Simpson Before Her Murder: 'He's Constantly Following Me'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Denise Brown revealed an eerie interaction with O.J. Simpson the evening before her sibling was brutally murdered.
Denise looked back on spending her sister's final day with her at a family celebration at a restaurant on June 12, 1994, when she saw Nicole staring out the window after noticing her ex-husband drive by.
Nicole Brown Claimed O.J. Simpson Was 'Constantly' Following Her
"All of a sudden she goes, 'Oh my God, there he is.' He was driving by," Denise said in an interview published on Monday, October 5. "I saw these headlights. She said, 'He's constantly following me.'"
Though they brushed off the subject at the time and continued discussing their upcoming summer plans, Denise woke up the next morning to her mother's screams at 6 a.m.
Denise Brown Recalled Her Mother's 'Guttural Scream'
"I heard my mom scream a scream that I had never heard from a human being," Denise recalled. "It was so guttural. Just awful."
Denise explained that the Los Angeles Police Department called to inform them that Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were stabbed on the front steps of the Los Angeles condominium that she shared with her ex-husband.
The My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn't Hurt author said her suspicions immediately turned to the NFL star.
- Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Recalls Mother's 'Guttural' Scream After Her Brutal Murder: 'Just Awful'
- Nicole Brown Simpson Detailed O.J. Simpson's 'Nuclear' Abuse in Never-Before Seen Journals Revealed by Her Sister: 'I Could Not Believe My Eyes'
- Tanya Brown Slams O.J. Simpson After He Expresses His Concern Of Running Into Nicole Brown's 'Real' Killer In Los Angeles, Says He Believes His Own Lies
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted
"OJ Simpson. I knew in my heart, in my gut, in my soul that he killed Nicole," Denise told the outlet. "Everything started flashing back into my head. Everything about her relationship, everything over the 17 years."
O.J. was arrested and charged with the murders, though he was acquitted of crimes in the 1995 criminal trial. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil suit and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families.
Denise Brown Reveals Her Regrets Over How She Handled Sister Nicole's Troubled Marriage
Denise has since dedicated her life to advocating for domestic abuse victims, admitting that it took her years to accept that her sibling was a victim of abuse.
"I wish I would have had the wherewithal to not say the things that I said. Because telling an abused woman what to do and think is being just as bad as their abuser,” Denise wrote in her new book, My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn't Hurt, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 6.