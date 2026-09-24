Nicole Brydon Bloom Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Motherhood After Welcoming Son With Justin Theroux

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Nicole Brydon Bloom is soaking up every moment of motherhood. The Paradise actress, 32, welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Justin Theroux in April. Five months later, Bloom revealed how becoming a parent expanded her understanding of love in an unexpected way.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a son with her husband in April.

“I just think your capacity to love grows so much bigger,” she told People at the 2026 BAFTA TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 13. Bloom explained that she already shared a special bond with her niece and nephew before welcoming her baby boy. “I just didn’t think I could love anything more than that,” she admitted. “And I don’t love him more, but I love him differently.”

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Nicole Brydon Bloom Reveals Her Favorite Part of Motherhood

Source: MEGA Nicole Brydon Bloom said motherhood is 'wonderful.'

The actress said her mornings with her son have quickly become the highlight of her day. “Waking up with him every morning and getting him out of bed when he starts kicking and smiling is just — it’s the best part of my day,” she gushed. Bloom described motherhood as “wonderful” and said the family is enjoying this intimate chapter together. “Our boy is beautiful and funny and so happy and we’re in a great little bubble,” she shared.

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Source: MEGA Justin Theroux also gushed about fatherhood in April.

After spending much of the summer working, Bloom said she is now embracing some valuable downtime with her “little guy.” Theroux, 55, previously expressed a similar sense of wonder while discussing fatherhood during an April 23 appearance on Today, just five days after his son’s birth. “It’s so much better than I imagined,” he confessed. “The minute he appears, your whole life just starts to revolve around this thing, and your heart just opens up in a beautiful way.” The actor added that he is “really happy” to begin this new chapter.

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Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux Welcomed Their Son in April

Source: MEGA The pair sparked dating rumors in 2023.

Bloom and Theroux confirmed their son’s arrival on April 18. As OK! previously reported, the couple surprised fans by attending The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City only two days later. Theroux praised his wife after the appearance, saying that if anyone deserved a night out, it was Bloom. He also said he was excited to pour all the love he had into their son. The couple’s journey to parenthood began shortly after they married in March 2025 during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. They first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

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