Justin Theroux's Wife Nicole Brydon Bloom Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are expecting! Just nine months after tying the knot, the duo is reportedly pregnant with their first child. An insider confirmed the news the morning of Tuesday, December 9, but the stars have yet to comment.

Source: MEGA Nicole Brydon Bloom showcased her baby bump.

Earlier this week, the couple attended the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Bloom's baby bump was visible in a skintight, brown sequin gown as she posed for photos alongside her husband. Meanwhile, Theroux donned a velvet suit with a classic white shirt while holding his wife's arm.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Wedding

Source: MEGA Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux got married in March.

The couple tied the knot in March during a beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. They fell "in love" with the vacation spot's scenery after spending time there in February 2024. "The first time I set foot on their jungle paths that led straight out to the perfectly blue ocean, I knew I was somewhere wonderfully unique, secluded, and peaceful, so when choosing our wedding location, it seemed like the obvious place to celebrate," Bloom, 31, told Vogue at the time. "We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise." She chose a pink slip dress from Victoria Beckham, a tulle set from Danielle Frankel and a luxe white gown with an embellished skirt from Beckham's brand as well. "I have always adored Victoria’s style, and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for, so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed," Bloom explained. "The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little s---."

Source: MEGA Justin Theroux was previously wed to Jennifer Aniston.

Theroux tapped Ralph Lauren to design his suit for this special day. "I wanted to wear exactly the look that Ralph wears," he said. "His signature cream jacket, single button, white shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo pants. It was impeccable, but also infuriating because he wears that look better than anyone else can, certainly better than I do. I was very close to stripping my hair to silver in an effort to look as foxy as him. But there can be only one Ralph."

Source: MEGA Justin Theroux admitted he is 'still young' in his marriage.