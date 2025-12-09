Justin Theroux's Wife Nicole Brydon Bloom Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1
Dec. 9 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are expecting!
Just nine months after tying the knot, the duo is reportedly pregnant with their first child.
An insider confirmed the news the morning of Tuesday, December 9, but the stars have yet to comment.
Earlier this week, the couple attended the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Bloom's baby bump was visible in a skintight, brown sequin gown as she posed for photos alongside her husband. Meanwhile, Theroux donned a velvet suit with a classic white shirt while holding his wife's arm.
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Wedding
The couple tied the knot in March during a beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. They fell "in love" with the vacation spot's scenery after spending time there in February 2024.
"The first time I set foot on their jungle paths that led straight out to the perfectly blue ocean, I knew I was somewhere wonderfully unique, secluded, and peaceful, so when choosing our wedding location, it seemed like the obvious place to celebrate," Bloom, 31, told Vogue at the time. "We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise."
She chose a pink slip dress from Victoria Beckham, a tulle set from Danielle Frankel and a luxe white gown with an embellished skirt from Beckham's brand as well.
"I have always adored Victoria’s style, and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for, so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed," Bloom explained. "The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little s---."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Theroux tapped Ralph Lauren to design his suit for this special day.
"I wanted to wear exactly the look that Ralph wears," he said. "His signature cream jacket, single button, white shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo pants. It was impeccable, but also infuriating because he wears that look better than anyone else can, certainly better than I do. I was very close to stripping my hair to silver in an effort to look as foxy as him. But there can be only one Ralph."
In an interview on Thursday, May 1, the American Psycho actor, 53, admitted he's "still young" in his marriage.
"It’s only been just over a month, so we’re just enjoying it," he told E! News at the time.
Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.
"I kept saying I felt so at peace and so loved all weekend..." the actor expressed to Vogue. "I was overwhelmed with gratitude, love, and joy. To see so many faces smiling back at me from so many different walks of life and generations felt incredibly grounding and magical. Looking into Justin’s kind, hazel eyes during the ceremony made me feel very safe and loved."