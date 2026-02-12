Nicole Curtis' Biggest Scandals: From Lawsuits to N-Word Controversy and More

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Was Accused of Not Paying a Subcontractor

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Nicole Curtis is facing renewed backlash due to another controversy.

Nicole Curtis has attracted attention for the wrong reasons. The Rehab Addict star was accused of not paying one of her subcontractors, which helped finish several properties for the HGTV show. "It's kind of going backwards and it's sad," said John Jepsen, per CBS News. "It's a considerable amount of money that we're owed and we just want to be paid for the work we did." While a February 2015 invoice showed Jepsen had been trying to collect $25,000 from Curtis, the TV show host contested any claim that she owed him compensation. "John has been paid for all services performed and completed," she clarified, accusing Jepsen and his company of leaving the job site unsecured.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Became Involved in a High-Profile Custody Battle Over Son Harper

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Nicole Curtis has two children.

Curtis became a mom-of-two when she welcomed her second child, Harper, on May 29, 2015. Years later, she and her ex-boyfriend Shane Maguire became embroiled in a high-profile custody battle over their son. Maguire initially filed for paternity and joint custody in December 2015. They officially decided to maintain a joint custody agreement in October 2018, according to the court records obtained by The Blast. "[Curtis and Maguire will] share equal responsibility and decision-making authority" for their child's well-being. They also agreed not to do or "say anything in the presence of the child that portrays the other … in a negative or false light, or that will tend to discredit or damage the love that the child and the parents have for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Defended B------feeding Her Nearly 3-Year-Old Son

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Nicole Curtis is also a mom to Ethan.

In a November 2017 interview with People, Curtis responded to backlash about b------feeding her son, who was almost 3 years old at the time. "I keep saying, it's not like he's 7 or 8 — he's still a baby," she pointed out. "It doesn't force children to eat — it allows them to discover it and gradually wean at their pace." She added, "Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed. But when he weans, it's going to be his decision. I truly believe it's the child's choice."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Filed a Lawsuit Against the Detroit Land Bank

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Nicole Curtis won the legal battle.

The legal showdown between Curtis and the Detroit Land Bank began when she filed a lawsuit over property ownership in March 2021, claiming she had already spent "approximately $60,000 including a significant amount of time and labor" to repair the home at 451 E. Grand Blvd. She reportedly had paid other costs, including "renovating, safeguarding, insuring, paying taxes and maintaining" the property. "Nicole is suing them for the money that was invested in the home," a representative for Detroit Renovations, Curtis' company, said. "Nicole is still open for resolve, but the DLBA has refused." Meanwhile, the DLBA dismissed the statement, saying Curtis had never been "the legal owner" of the property. It claimed she was "offered multiple opportunities to sign an agreement with the DLBA to rehab the house, which she refused." After a three-year legal battle, a judge awarded the home to Curtis and instructed her to complete its renovation. "This property will now not only symbolize the continued need for historical preservation but the need for change to a system that is incompetent and corrupt. I am just one of a hundred homeowners wronged by the DLBA. I fought for all of us because I had the financial ability to do so where others did not," Curtis said after the big win.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Was Hit With a Lawsuit

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram 'Rehab Addict' previously had a three-year hiatus.

In February 2025, Curtis' former "business partner" Jordan Garland sued her and Porte Cochere Production, LLC, after they reportedly refused to pay him for his work on the HGTV show. He was hired by the defendants to "provide services and content for Defendants’ television series and worked on the project from May, 2023 to July, 2024," per the court documents. After making a small initial payment, the company "decided not to pay him for his work or recognize his ownership rights, despite repeated demands. Instead, Defendants refused to discuss compensation and threatened [Jordan] with criminal prosecution." "Garland prays for judgment against Defendants, jointly and severally, in an amount greater than $25,000, plus interest from the date payments were due," the document added. In response to the lawsuit, Curtis explained Garland was indeed hired to perform tasks as an independent contractor; thus, he was entitled to compensation for his services and reimbursement of costs. However, she clarified he had no ownership in Porte Cochere Production, LLC. The case was dismissed on October 17, 2025, while a settlement conference scheduled for January was canceled.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Sparked Backlash After Using the N-Word

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram HGTV fired Nicole Curtis after the video surfaced.