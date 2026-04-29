Nicole Kidman's Cheeky Confession: Actress Ready to Swap Lives With A$AP Rocky as She'd Get to 'Kiss' His 'Wife' Rihanna

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Nicole Kidman Would ‘Get To Kiss’ A$AP Rocky’s 'Wife'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman confessed to WWD that she wants to move to France.

“For one, I’d get to kiss your wife,” Margo’s Got Money Troubles star Kidman said playfully. While the couple's marriage has not been officially confirmed, the rapper previously referred to himself as Rihanna's "loving husband." Rocky doubled over in laughter and responded, “You got it! Nothing tops that – that was fire.” Satisfied, the Babygirl star said, “Done.”

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A$AP Rocky Would ‘Steal’ Items From Nicole Kidman’s Closet

Source: MEGA A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are parents to three children: RZA, Riot and Rocki.

Rocky didn’t mince words when it was his turn to switch lives with Nicole. “If I had to swap with her for a day, I would definitely steal whatever the h--- is in her closet because I know she’s got some s----,” the rapper said. During the welcome event held Monday, April 27, Kidman told WWD, “I’ve been here before, so this isn’t my first time, and I’ve holidayed here, but it was just so lovely being able to walk into that food hall and see all of that gorgeous cheese and the vegetables and the produce. I wanted to take it all home. I actually want to move here.”

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Nicole Kidman Goes ‘Swimming’

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is newly single after divorcing Keith Urban.

The South of France is perfect for relaxing. “I went swimming this morning and I went swimming last night,” Kidman revealed to the fashion outlet. “I never miss a chance to get in the sea.” Kidman’s relationship with Chanel dates back to her No. 5 perfume ad in 2004 but she also adores the work of current creative director Mattieu Blauzy. “My niece and my daughter and all of them, they’re just in love with Chanel, and that means he’s expanding it to all ages as well, which is fantastic,” Kidman said.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said her family is 'in love with Chanel.'