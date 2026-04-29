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Nicole Kidman's Cheeky Confession: Actress Ready to Swap Lives With A$AP Rocky as She'd Get to 'Kiss' His 'Wife' Rihanna

Composite photo of A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman would love a chance to smooch Rihanna.

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April 29 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

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In case things don’t work out with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna always has Nicole Kidman.

In a TikTok posted by British Vogue on Tuesday, April 28, the Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the rapper/actor, 37, imagined what would happen if they swapped lives for the day.

The entertainers attended the Chanel Cruise 2027 fashion show in Biarritz, France, along with Tilda Swinton, Marion Cottilard and Sofia Coppola.

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Nicole Kidman Would ‘Get To Kiss’ A$AP Rocky’s 'Wife'

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Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman confessed to WWD that she wants to move to France.

“For one, I’d get to kiss your wife,” Margo’s Got Money Troubles star Kidman said playfully. While the couple's marriage has not been officially confirmed, the rapper previously referred to himself as Rihanna's "loving husband."

Rocky doubled over in laughter and responded, “You got it! Nothing tops that – that was fire.”

Satisfied, the Babygirl star said, “Done.”

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A$AP Rocky Would ‘Steal’ Items From Nicole Kidman’s Closet

Image of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are parents to three children: RZA, Riot and Rocki.
Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are parents to three children: RZA, Riot and Rocki.

Rocky didn’t mince words when it was his turn to switch lives with Nicole.

“If I had to swap with her for a day, I would definitely steal whatever the h--- is in her closet because I know she’s got some s----,” the rapper said.

During the welcome event held Monday, April 27, Kidman told WWD, “I’ve been here before, so this isn’t my first time, and I’ve holidayed here, but it was just so lovely being able to walk into that food hall and see all of that gorgeous cheese and the vegetables and the produce. I wanted to take it all home. I actually want to move here.”

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Nicole Kidman Goes ‘Swimming’

Image of Nicole Kidman is newly single after divorcing Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is newly single after divorcing Keith Urban.

The South of France is perfect for relaxing.

“I went swimming this morning and I went swimming last night,” Kidman revealed to the fashion outlet. “I never miss a chance to get in the sea.”

Kidman’s relationship with Chanel dates back to her No. 5 perfume ad in 2004 but she also adores the work of current creative director Mattieu Blauzy.

“My niece and my daughter and all of them, they’re just in love with Chanel, and that means he’s expanding it to all ages as well, which is fantastic,” Kidman said.

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman said her family is 'in love with Chanel.'

Rocky, for his part, carried a pink Chanel bag.

“It’s a gift from Matthieu,” he told WWD. “He’s so thoughtful. I’m gonna give these to my daughter.”

Rihanna and Rocky, real name: Rakim Mayers, have been dating since 2020, and are parents to three children: son RZA, 3, and daughters Riot, 2, and Rocki, 7 months.

Kidman, on the other hand, has two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, with ex Keith Urban, whom she divorced in January after 19 years of marriage.

She was previously married to Tom Cruise.

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