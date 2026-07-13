Nicole Kidman Mourns 'Dead Calm' Costar Sam Neill After His Sudden Death in Heartfelt Tribute: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'
July 13 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman paid a touching tribute to her Dead Calm co-star after the actor passed away at 78 years old.
New Zealand actor Sam Neil and Kidman starred alongside one another in the 1989 thriller, playing a married couple who become immersed in a mystery following the death of their son.
"We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing," Kidman reflected to the Sydney Morning Herald. "And we stayed friends for life."
'He Was Charming, Kind, Funny and Intelligent'
"He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family," Kidman added
Kidman, 59, and Neill's film together is said to be the Australian actresses' breakout role. She and Neill reunited for a photo in 2019 alongside Neill's Jurassic Park costar, Laura Dern.
Neill became a household name thanks to his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Steven Spielberg film. He was also known for his noteworthy performances in The Hunt for Red October, The Piano and Jurassic World Dominion.
How Did Sam Neill Die?
His family announced his "sudden and unexpected" death on June 13, just three months after he won his battle with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.
"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life," read the statement on social media. "The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."
His cause of death was not revealed, though the family assured "more details will be shared later."
"For now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss," the statement concluded.
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Who Else Paid Tribute to Sam Neill?
According to People, other Hollywood starlets have already chimed in to speak on Neill's legacy and impact.
Henry Golding, who starred alongside Neill in the 2023 film Assassin's Club, expressed his condolences in the comments section of the family's announcement.
"Ah, man... Love you, Sam xx," he wrote.
Alan Cumming remembered Neil as "a glorious, beautiful man."
"Sorry to the family for your immense loss," he added.
Australian actress Toni Collette posted a photo of Neill on Instagram after working with him on A Long Way Down and Dirty Deed.
"I love you, dear Sam. You hero," she captioned the picture. "You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are."
New Zealand actor Karl Urban worked with Neill on Thor: Ragnarok and paid an emotional tribute to his former costar.
"An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps," Urban said. "A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the world. God speed, Sam."