Everything to Know About Nicole Kidman's Relationship With Her 2 Eldest Kids Bella and Connor
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Adopted Their Children
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who wed in 1990 but split in 2001, adopted Isabella "Bella" Cruise in 1992 and Connor Cruise in 1995 after the Bombshell star suffered a miscarriage.
"I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice," Nicole told Marie Claire in 2021.
With Bella and Connor, Nicole revealed how she immediately felt "crazy love" as having children opened up a part of her heart she "did not know was there."
Nicole Kidman Was Labeled a Suppressive Person
Following Nicole and Tom's divorce in 2001, she lost her connection with Bella and Connor after the children chose to live with the Edge of Tomorrow actor. Their split also led her to leave Scientology after joining the church in 1990.
The organization called her a "suppressive person" afterward, and Nicole lost her capacity to maintain a relationship with Bella and Connor since they were practicing Scientologists at the time.
In Leah Remini's book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, she reportedly bumped into Bella and Connor and asked them if they stayed in touch with their mother.
"When I asked if she talked to her mom, Bella scoffed and said, 'Not if I can help it, she's a f------ [Suppressed Person].' Connor just looked out the window. There was something human about his silence and the sadness I felt in it," Leah claimed in the book.
Former Scientologist John Brousseau shared a similar statement to Vanity Fair, alleging that the kids told him they hated seeing their mother.
Nicole was last seen in public with Bella and Connor in June 2006 during her and Keith Urban's marriage ceremony.
Nicole Kidman and Bella Reunited in 2016
After being away for a decade, Nicole reconnected with Bella in 2016, a year after the latter married Max Parker at the Dorchester Hotel.
"It was a very emotional moment for all of them, especially Nicole," a witness told Woman's Day Australia in 2016. "It didn't take long for her to burst into tears, and Bella soon followed."
Nicole Kidman Mentioned Bella in Her Oscars Speech
- Zac Efron Has 'High Hopes' for Brother Dylan as He Films Season 3 of 'The Traitors': 'I Think He's Going to Win'
- Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron Strip Down for Steamy Scenes in 'A Family Affair' Trailer: Watch
- Nicole Kidman Helped Jennifer Aniston Get Through 'a Lot of Hard Things' While Filming 2011 Movie 'Just Go With It' in Hawaii
When Nicole won the Best Actress Award at the Oscars in 2003 for her performance in The Hours, she gave Bella a sweet shout-out as the daughter watched on.
"I am standing here in front of my mother and my daughter and my whole life I've wanted to make my mother proud. And now I want to make my daughter proud. So thank you," she said.
They Remain in Touch
Despite Nicole and Tom's split, she established a closer relationship with her children in the past few years.
Speaking with DuJour magazine, the Far and Away star revealed how she maintained her connection with Bella and Connor.
"I have four children, so to stay in touch with them is very important. I'm definitely engaged in [texting] but I don't let it rule my life," said Nicole, who also shares two children — Sunday and Faith — with Keith.
Connor Cruise Spoke About His Love for Nicole Kidman
In 2014, Connor gushed about his mother and their solid relationship in his interview with Woman's Day.
"I don't care what people say; I know that me and Mum are solid. I love her a lot. My family means everything. Yeah, I love my music, but the family comes before everything else," he revealed.
Nicole Kidman Dedicated 'Lion' to Her Children
Nicole starred in the hit 2016 film Lion, where she played Sue Brierley, the main character's adoptive mother.
Regarding her decision to play the role, Nicole told Town and Country that the film was her love letter to her children.
"That's why I wanted to do it. I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It's not about anything else other than 'I wanted you.' It's that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you. That's what I connected to," she continued.