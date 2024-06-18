Everything to Know About Nicole Kidman's Relationship With Her 2 Eldest Kids Bella and Connor

Following Nicole and Tom's divorce in 2001, she lost her connection with Bella and Connor after the children chose to live with the Edge of Tomorrow actor. Their split also led her to leave Scientology after joining the church in 1990.

The organization called her a "suppressive person" afterward, and Nicole lost her capacity to maintain a relationship with Bella and Connor since they were practicing Scientologists at the time.

In Leah Remini's book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, she reportedly bumped into Bella and Connor and asked them if they stayed in touch with their mother.

"When I asked if she talked to her mom, Bella scoffed and said, 'Not if I can help it, she's a f------ [Suppressed Person].' Connor just looked out the window. There was something human about his silence and the sadness I felt in it," Leah claimed in the book.

Former Scientologist John Brousseau shared a similar statement to Vanity Fair, alleging that the kids told him they hated seeing their mother.

Nicole was last seen in public with Bella and Connor in June 2006 during her and Keith Urban's marriage ceremony.