Nicole Kidman Is 'Stepping Into Her Full Power' Amid Keith Urban Divorce, Relationship Expert Spills
Oct. 8 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is not wasting time on breakup tears.
The actress, 58, is reportedly taking her messy divorce from Keith Urban in stride as she works through the next steps of her life.
Kidman filed for divorce from the singer, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, and requested primary custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
"She’s in her reinvention era, and she knows it...she has never been more magnetic," relationship expert and podcast host Josie Santi claimed. "We are not seeing a woman shrinking after a breakup. We are seeing a woman stepping into her full power. Watching her step into this next chapter feels less like a loss and more like the beginning of something thrilling, unfiltered, and fully her own."
The Big Little Lies star appeared to be in good spirits while attending Paris Fashion Week with her children on October 6. She posed for the cameras with "breakup bangs" as she sat front row at the Chanel runway show.
The actress also attended amFAR's Dallas auction on October 4 to present her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.
"She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," an insider dished to a news outlet. "[Nicole's] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again."
Santi believes the most difficult part of the breakup for Urban and Kidman will be learning how to exist independently after 19 years of marriage.
"They spent most of their adulthood with and focused on another person. The scariest part isn’t actually letting go of someone. It's letting go of who you were when you were with them," she noted. "But that’s also an exciting part, too. A breakup isn’t all loss. You’re gaining back all the pieces of yourself you may have compromised, silenced, or forgotten...it’s a return to your own voice, your own preferences, and your own becoming. After [19] years sharing a life with someone else, both Nicole and Keith get the opportunity to be curious about who they are and how they want their life to look."
The "Everygirl Podcast" host worries about how they will grieve their romance while fans and media are watching their every move.
"Public divorces are not just headlines — they’re human hearts breaking under a microscope," Santi said. "When your heartbreak becomes a spectacle, there’s no safe container for raw emotion; you have to be constantly guarding your interior even while your exterior is being dissected and criticized by strangers."
She urged the couple to lead with "mutual respect" and maintain some level of privacy during the legal proceedings of their divorce.
"You can’t always control the narrative, but you can control your tone and what you choose to share or not share," Santi expressed. "If they can hold onto a foundation of respect that they built together, even while separating, they can shift the narrative about divorce from failure to evolution, both publicly and personally."