Nicole Kidman Is 'Stepping Into Her Full Power' Amid Keith Urban Divorce, Relationship Expert Spills

Nicole Kidman is not wasting time on breakup tears. The actress, 58, is reportedly taking her messy divorce from Keith Urban in stride as she works through the next steps of her life. Kidman filed for divorce from the singer, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, and requested primary custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Source: @hairbyadir/Instagram Nicole Kidman has new bangs.

"She’s in her reinvention era, and she knows it...she has never been more magnetic," relationship expert and podcast host Josie Santi claimed. "We are not seeing a woman shrinking after a breakup. We are seeing a woman stepping into her full power. Watching her step into this next chapter feels less like a loss and more like the beginning of something thrilling, unfiltered, and fully her own." The Big Little Lies star appeared to be in good spirits while attending Paris Fashion Week with her children on October 6. She posed for the cameras with "breakup bangs" as she sat front row at the Chanel runway show. The actress also attended amFAR's Dallas auction on October 4 to present her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration. "She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," an insider dished to a news outlet. "[Nicole's] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again."

Source: @hairbyadir/Instagram Nicole Kidman sat front row at Paris Fashion Week.

Santi believes the most difficult part of the breakup for Urban and Kidman will be learning how to exist independently after 19 years of marriage. "They spent most of their adulthood with and focused on another person. The scariest part isn’t actually letting go of someone. It's letting go of who you were when you were with them," she noted. "But that’s also an exciting part, too. A breakup isn’t all loss. You’re gaining back all the pieces of yourself you may have compromised, silenced, or forgotten...it’s a return to your own voice, your own preferences, and your own becoming. After [19] years sharing a life with someone else, both Nicole and Keith get the opportunity to be curious about who they are and how they want their life to look."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

The "Everygirl Podcast" host worries about how they will grieve their romance while fans and media are watching their every move. "Public divorces are not just headlines — they’re human hearts breaking under a microscope," Santi said. "When your heartbreak becomes a spectacle, there’s no safe container for raw emotion; you have to be constantly guarding your interior even while your exterior is being dissected and criticized by strangers."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman shares two daughters with Keith Urban.