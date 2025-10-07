Nicole Kidman Has a 'Good Attitude' and 'Happy to Be Back at Work' After Shocking Keith Urban Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is booked and busy amid divorce drama with Keith Urban. The actress, 58, was reportedly in good spirits while spending the weekend in Texas. Kidman attended amFAR's Dallas auction on Saturday, October 4, to present her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

"She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," an insider revealed to a news outlet. "[Nicole's] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again." One week prior, Kidman brought daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, along to Paris Fashion Week. The trio attended the Chanel runway show on October 6, shortly after the movie star was announced as the latest ambassador for the designer. According to body language expert Joanne Pearson, Nicole's behavior at the event "spoke volumes without saying a word." "Nicole’s entire presentation was a masterclass in composed confidence," she claimed. "From the upright posture to her measured smile, everything suggested emotional control rather than fragility. She’s clearly choosing to show resilience, not heartbreak."

Source: @hairbyadir/Instagram Nicole Kidman attended Paris Fashion Week.

Joanne noted how Nicole appeared to be "protective" of her daughters after demanding primary custody. "Holding her daughters’ hands isn’t just maternal — it’s a protective, grounding move," the expert explained. "It visually communicates unity and reassurance. After a separation, that kind of physical closeness signals, 'We’re a team. We’re solid.'" As the Big Little Lies star posed for photographers, she exhibited "strength" and "stability." "There’s no over-smiling, no exaggerated gestures, and no signs of defensiveness like crossed arms or clenched hands," Joanne said. "Her stillness is powerful. It says, 'I’m here, I’m fine, and I don’t owe anyone an explanation.' She’s not performing sorrow; she’s performing stability. It’s a reminder that sometimes the quietest signals are the strongest."

Nicole Kidman's 'Breakup Bangs'

Source: @hairbyadir/Instagram Nicole Kidman sat front row at the Chanel runway show in France.

The Babygirl alum noticeably got a haircut for her outing in France, debuting "breakup bangs." "Changing your hair is one of the most immediate ways to reclaim control after emotional upheaval," Joanne quipped. "Nicole’s new look aligns with her wider nonverbal message — she’s turning a page, not hiding from it."

When Did Nicole Kidman File for Divorce From Keith Urban?