Nicole Kidman Reveals She Watched 'Off Campus' Twice: 'Amazing Music'

Nicole Kidman gushed over 'Off Campus' and revealed she has watched the show twice.

The actress discussed the 2026 massive global hit alongside her Practical Magic 2 costars Joey King , Sandra Bullock and Maisie Williams during an interview with Claire Rowden while promoting the film, which sees Kidman and Bullock reprise their roles as the Owens sisters.

"Oh, I've seen it twice," Kidman confessed.

Nicole Kidman recently revealed her obsession with a particular Prime Video series: Off Campus .

Nicole Kidman and Claire Rowden said they had watched the series multiple times.

King initially volunteered Off Campus when Rowden asked the group what they needed an intervention for, joking that she needed help stopping herself from rewatching the show.

"It's so good," Rowden said repeatedly.

Kidman then asked how many times she had seen it. "It's like six times," Rowden said.

Kidman offered her own viewing tally, saying, "I've watched it all the way through twice."

"There's something in it, and I'm like addicted to it," Rowden admitted.

"And the cover of that Alison Krauss," Kidman said, referring to the 1995 cover of "Baby, Now That I've Found You," to which Rowden replied, "Girl, you get me."