Nicole Kidman Reveals She Watched 'Off Campus' Twice: 'Amazing Music'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman recently revealed her obsession with a particular Prime Video series: Off Campus.
"Oh, I've seen it twice," Kidman confessed.
The actress discussed the 2026 massive global hit alongside her Practical Magic 2 costars Joey King, Sandra Bullock and Maisie Williams during an interview with Claire Rowden while promoting the film, which sees Kidman and Bullock reprise their roles as the Owens sisters.
Kidman and King Could Not Stop Talking About the Series
King initially volunteered Off Campus when Rowden asked the group what they needed an intervention for, joking that she needed help stopping herself from rewatching the show.
"It's so good," Rowden said repeatedly.
Kidman then asked how many times she had seen it. "It's like six times," Rowden said.
Kidman offered her own viewing tally, saying, "I've watched it all the way through twice."
"There's something in it, and I'm like addicted to it," Rowden admitted.
"And the cover of that Alison Krauss," Kidman said, referring to the 1995 cover of "Baby, Now That I've Found You," to which Rowden replied, "Girl, you get me."
King, Bullock and Williams Were Recruited to Watch
Kidman and Rowden then learned that the rest of the panel had not watched the series, prompting an impromptu campaign to get them caught up.
"You've gotta put them on!" Rowden urged Kidman.
King was ready to join the viewing crowd. "Of course, now we're gonna watch it. I don't wanna be left out," she declared.
"We have to know. What is it?" Williams asked.
"It's like a teen coming-of-age show," Rowden responded.
Kidman went further, endorsing the show in glowing terms: "Amazing music, great performances, so good."
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'Off Campus' Follows a College Romance
The Prime Video series is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling Off Campus book series. Its first season follows music major Hannah Wells and Briar University's hockey star Garrett Graham after the pair make a deal that unexpectedly develops into a romance.
The series stars Ella Bright as Hannah and Belmont Cameli as Garrett, with Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn and Antonio Cipriano also among the principal cast. The first season premiered in May and is currently available to stream on Prime Video.
The Series Is Already Returning for Season 2
In an interview with Deadline, Kennedy said the world of Off Campus could support multiple seasons, making the show's expansion beyond its first central romance a natural progression. She explained that her main priority in adapting the books was preserving the essence of the characters.
Prime Video renewed the series for a second season before its first season premiered, and production on the new episodes is now underway. Season 2 will shift its focus to Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis while continuing the broader story of the Briar University hockey players and their relationships.