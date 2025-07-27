'Practical Magic 2': Everything to Know About the Sequel Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

Practical Magic is about to cast its spell again.

Nearly three decades after the original 1998 movie, Nicole Kidman and director Susanne Bier confirmed that the cameras started rolling again for Practical Magic 2.

"The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic," Kidman captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the set, posted on July 19. The clip showed her and costar Sandra Bullock hugging in a scene.

Kidman and Bullock are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian in the sequel.

"When we were making it, we definitely did," Kidman said of a follow-up to the original release. "We're so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell. We put out our spell already."