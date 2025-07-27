'Practical Magic 2': Everything to Know About the Sequel Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman
Has 'Practical Magic 2' Begun Production?
Practical Magic is about to cast its spell again.
Nearly three decades after the original 1998 movie, Nicole Kidman and director Susanne Bier confirmed that the cameras started rolling again for Practical Magic 2.
"The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic," Kidman captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the set, posted on July 19. The clip showed her and costar Sandra Bullock hugging in a scene.
Kidman and Bullock are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian in the sequel.
"When we were making it, we definitely did," Kidman said of a follow-up to the original release. "We're so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell. We put out our spell already."
What Is 'Practical Magic 2' About?
The exact plot of Practical Magic 2 has not yet been released, but the original film's producer Denise Di Novi said the sequel will follow the plot of Alice Hoffman's novel.
"I think [fans are] going to be very pleased," she told Entertainment Weekly. "We're going to be very faithful. We're cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel. We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Practical Magic 2'?
In addition to Bullock and Kidman, original cast members Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are also returning in Practical Magic 2 as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances "Fran" Owens, respectively.
Newcomers include Joey King (Kylie Owens), Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.
When the castings were announced, the Practical Magic filmmaking team shared, "Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman's beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story."
"The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens' story to new fans, and those who've been with us since the beginning," they continued.
Who Is Behind 'Practical Magic 2'?
Susanne Bier is directing Practical Magic 2, working with Akiva Goldsman, who served as a co-writer in the original film. Goldsman co-wrote the script with Georgia Pritchett.
Bullock and Kidman are producing along with Di Novi.
When Will 'Practical Magic 2' Be Released?
On May 5, Warner Bros. officially confirmed the release date for Practical Magic 2.
"The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026," the caption of the Instagram video read.
The original Practical Magic is also available to stream on MAX.