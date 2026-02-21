Who Are Nicole Richie's 2 Kids? Meet Harlow Winter Kate and Sparrow James Midnight

Harlow Winter Kate Madden now goes by one of her middle names.

Nicole Richie is a supportive and dedicated mom to her two children.

The fashion designer and her husband, Joel Madden, welcomed their first child, daughter Harlow Winter Kate Madden, on January 11, 2008.

The couple recently celebrated her birthday on Instagram, with the former reality star writing, "18 years of you ♥️🎂 @katemaddennn."

"How to make a grown man cry!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Joel commented. "Love you Kate! You're a bad a-- [sic]! Never forget it! Happy 18!! 🎉🎉❤️❤️🎉."

After the post sparked confusion, Nicole later confirmed her eldest daughter now goes by her middle name, Kate, instead of Harlow.

"Yeah, she goes by her middle name," The Simple Life alum explained to People. "She has her whole life… I didn't look, but it makes sense … she goes by her middle name."

Nicole has consistently gushed about Kate in interviews, once sharing during an appearance on Ellen that daughter "looks exactly like [her]" but "has Joel's personality."

"She's very careful and very delicate and she thinks everything through before she does it," she added.

In addition to following in her footsteps in the fashion industry, Kate has attended feminist events with her mom and her friends.

"She knew what it was, she heard about it last year. I went last year, a few of her friends went," Nicole said of joining a Women's March with Kate. "Her and her friends had decided they wanted to go. It was their decision. Her and four friends came with us. I really loved it. I was so happy that she was there."