BREAKING NEWS
Nicole Richie's Daughter Debuts Unexpected New Name for 18th Birthday in Rare Photos With Actress

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie's daughter may have changed her name just in time for her 18th birthday.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Nicole Richie’s daughter seems to have changed her name.

The actress, 44, shared a sweet social media post in honor of Harlow Winter Kate’s 18th birthday on Monday, January 12.

However, the account she tagged indicated that the teen no longer goes by “Harlow.”

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Harlow Winter Kate just turned 18.

"18 years of you ♥️🎂 @katemaddennn," Richie captioned her post.

Her husband, Joel Madden, commented, "That’s my girl ❤️✨."

The photo dump featured several photos of the now-18-year-old throughout her baby, toddler and teenage years. In one snapshot, she flaunted light pink hair beside her mom in a mirror selfie.

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie's daughter may have changed her name.

Fans were confused as to whether the black-haired beauty switched her moniker to Kate.

“Happy Birthday!? Did she change her name?” one user questioned, while another speculated, “She may be going by a middle name so that she remained a bit anonymous for a while.”

Richie also shares a son, Sparrow, 16, with Madden.

Nicole Richie Says Raising Teens Is 'Wild and Fun'

Nicole Richie

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie shares two kids with Joel Madden.

The reality TV alum opened up about how “wild and fun” it is to raise teenagers during a December 2024 interview.

“I just so clearly remember what it’s like to be a teenager. It feels like it happened yesterday for me. And they know everything I did,” she articulated. “I knew before I had them that I was going to have to be transparent with them about who I was. And I’ve actually found freedom in that. I didn’t want my kids having some big discovery about me. And I’ve always been very open and honest with my kids and hope that they are open and honest with me.”

Nicole Richie Thinks Raising Kids Is 'Like a TV Show'

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie can relate to her teenage kids.

Richie — who previously starred in The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton — compared watching her children grow up to screening a television show.

"I very much remember I think now that I'm seeing my kids at an age where I remember everything from that age, so they'll be telling me stories of whatever the comings and goings of them and their friends, and it sounds exactly like what I was going through senior year," she told an outlet in October 2025. "It's fun. It's like a TV show."

Nicole Richie Explains How She Handles Social Media in Her Family

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie celebrated her daughter's birthday.

During a previous episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Richie explained how raising kids involves teaching them about social media.

"Well, the platforms are there and they exist, and that is how people that age communicate with each other. And, you know, I think I have been more inclined to, instead of make it this forbidden thing, to really, first of all, understand it on my own so that I know the world that they know,” she explained. "The digital world and the real world are very different things, but it's very real."

The fashion designer added, “The more I understand it and then talk to them about it and, you know, just say to them, 'Anything that you put out there is going to be out there forever.' By the way, they know it. They know it very well."

